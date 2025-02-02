"I really wanna win one"— Beast Games host MrBeast chimes in on winning an Emmy for his show

MrBeast shattered multiple records with his show Beast Games when it premiered on Prime Video on December 19, 2024. He invested heavily in the project, aiming to go big in comparison to his YouTube videos.

Considering the scale of the show, Samir Chaudry asked MrBeast in the January 29 episode of the Colins and Samir podcast what success meant for him. MrBeast responded that he wanted to make the "biggest competition reality show to ever exist" and expressed a desire to win an Emmy award for it.

However, he admitted that while he personally doesn’t care about winning awards, he would like to win one for his team, as it would mean a lot to them.

"I feel [and] I see their energy and I see that we've now worked on something that could [win an Emmy] and I know how much it would mean to them if we did. So like, that energy is infectious. So now I really wanna win one just so I can see how happy you make my team," the Beast Games host said.

Beast Games host MrBeast wants to win an Emmy for his team and fellow creators

MrBeast's featured episode on the Colin and Samir podcast was recorded two days before Beast Games premiered on December 19.

During the podcast, co-host Samir Chaudry asked MrBeast what success meant for him in terms of the show and how he measured it. The Beast Games host responded that he had multiple factors for gauging and celebrating his success.

MrBeast added that while he does want to break viewership records with his show, he is also interested in winning an Emmy award for it.

"Actually, this is so funny because if you compare our interview now to like the first interview we did, I'm gonna seem like such a different person. But I think success on my side too would be I'd love to win an Emmy or some kind of award [and] I think that would be great," he said.

The Beast Games host further shared his thoughts on winning awards, stating that he personally doesn’t care much about them. He added that despite winning numerous Streamy Awards, he has never attended the ceremony to accept them. However, he admitted feeling bad about not going and promised to attend next year’s event.

While he noted that he doesn't care about winning any awards, his team does, and they see it as a big achievement.

"Having said that, yeah, I don't care about it, but my team really does. Like our editors for example, we have some editors who have dreamed for years, like their whole lives of one day winning an Emmy or something like that," the Beast Games host said.

MrBeast added that now that he and his team have worked on something that could win an Emmy, he wants to win it for his team and see their reactions.

Beyond that, he explained that an Emmy win for his team would pave the way for other content creators, opening doors to new opportunities and greater recognition in the industry. He continued:

"So success is ideally winning an award of some type and then success is, you know, having this crush so that other creators can use it and go 'Look, Jimmy killed it with Beast Games, give me a good deal, believe in me and get more creative freedom, get better terms' and that kind of stuff with the streaming deal."

MrBeast noted that success meant a lot of things for him. However, he added that Prime Video is more focused on how many people sign up for their platform.

Beast Games episodes premiere every Thursday on Prime Video.

