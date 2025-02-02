"I was really nervous"—MrBeast reflects on asking Casey Neistat for a review on Beast Games

Before Beast Games premiered on Prime Video on December 19, 2024, host MrBeast sent the clips of the first few episodes to a bunch of fellow YouTube creators for feedback. One of them was Casey Neistat and MrBeast was scared about his response.

In a January 29, 2025 episode of Colins and Samir podcast, MrBeast revealed that he often sends his Beast Philanthropy video to Casey Neistat asking for his review. He noted that his fellow YouTube creator "likes helping with those" kinds of videos and "he just rips into them every single time" and gives MrBeast suggestions on how he could improve them.

MrBeast mentioned that he felt "really nervous" asking Casey for feedback on Beast Games as it is a completely different kind of content. He added that if Casey "destroyed" it, he would lose all his confidence.

"It's great, but this show is different. I've been working on this for a year And I was really nervous to send it to Casey cause I was like, if he just destroys this, I'm gonna lose all confidence," MrBeast said.

MrBeast comments on the success of Beast Games and Casey Neistat's feedback

MrBeast's featured episode on the Colin and Samir podcast was recorded two days before Beast Games premiered on December 19. During the podcast, MrBeast shared that he was excited about the release of the show and that he couldn't sleep because of it.

Podcast co-host Samir then reflected on a conversation he had with MrBeast a year ago when the YouTube creator was developing the idea and had just sold it. Samir recalled that at the time, MrBeast was deeply concerned about how it would be received, even noting that if people didn’t like it, they would see him as just a YouTuber.

Looking back on the perspective, the podcast host asked MrBeast how confident he was about his show now that he had filmed it. The Beast Games host responded that he was "very confident" that his Prime Video show would do well.

MrBeast then revealed that he sent the clips of the first few episodes to Casey Neistat for feedback. He shared that Casey watched the episodes with his kids, who were particularly curious about the contestants' decisions throughout the show.

"[Casey] sat down with his kids and watched it. And he told me that after he watched episode one his kids were like, 'Why did he do that? Why did that person take that money? Why, why did he screw her over,'" the Beast Games host said.

MrBeast continued:

"[Casey] like 'Even the next morning they were talking about what they would have done'. Then he's like, 'I think this is gonna like do really well just based on the people I'm showing it to. All they talk about is what they would have done and it's like you never really have that kind of moment'".

MrBeast mentioned that he was a bit surprised by the feedback. He noted that when they were filming for the show, he didn't realize that the viewers would latch on to contestants' decisions and what would they do if they were in that position.

He explained that he was more focused on getting the viewers to like the contestants and the story that was being told around them.

"I mean, a lot of people will probably expect 'Ohh, Jimmy just threw a bunch of money at sets and gave away a bunch of money'. But I think they're not gonna expect that this is one of the best contestant competition shows/stories that has ever been put out there. And I think all of that together It's just like a a blend of things you can't find anywhere else. So I think it's going to do really well," he concluded.

Beast Games episodes premiere every Thursday on Prime Video.

