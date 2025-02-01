Beast Games episode 8: Every challenge explained

Beast Games episode 8 premiered on January 30, 2025, on Prime Video, continuing from the previous episode’s cliffhanger. Four contestants were split into two pairs, and Twana Barnett, aka Player 830, had to choose one pair for elimination. She ultimately selected Player 380 (Deano) and Player 697 (Jaz) with the rest ten contestants including her advancing to the next challenge.

For episode 8's first challenge, each contestant was assigned a house numbered 1-10. In sequential order, they had to take an amount of their choosing from a $1 million container, with the remaining balance left for the next contestant to decide from.

The taken amount played a huge role in the second challenge as the players had to use this money to secure their spot in the semi-finals.

Top 10 Beast Games contestants competed in two challenges to secure their spot in the semi-finals

Trending

Dividing a million dollars

Before starting the first Beast Games episode 8 challenge, Mr Beast brought in two family members for each of the ten remaining contestants to remind them what they were fighting for. This affected the task that came after as all of the contestants had their priorities straight.

For the first challenge, MrBeast presented ten houses, each with its own key. The contestants had to unanimously vote for one person to receive the first key. That person then picked the next recipient, and the key distribution continued in this manner until all ten keys were claimed.

Before the choices were made, Mr. Beast empathized that the contestants would want to be in the initial rooms as it came with its own advantage. Player 830 (Twana) was chosen for the first key and Player 817 (Queen) ended up with the last.

The Beast Games host then revealed a massive container filled with a million dollars. He explained that starting with House #1, each contestant could take any amount of their choice from the container. However, whatever remained would be passed on to the next house, continuing the process until all contestants had taken their share.

First up was Player 830 and she took $100,000 hoping that everyone would take an equal share of the container. Player 453 (Michael) took $223,000 based on the fact that February 23 was his birth date. Player 566 (JC) came in next and took $650,000 explaining to the audience that he had a debt of over $500k.

Player 937 (Emma) was shocked by the dwindling amount in the container and decided to take $5,000. Meanwhile, Player 930 (Patrick) chose to leave empty-handed, suspecting a possible twist later. Next, House #6 resident Player 831 (Jeffrey) withdrew $7,272. The remaining four contestants each took an equal share of $3,682.

Using the taken amount as a bribe for votes

After the money distribution, all the contestants gathered to reveal how much they had taken. Tensions rose as most of them became furious at Player 566 for taking more than what was considered a fair share.

For the next challenge, Mr. Beast revisited the two buildings from the second episode and allotted a floor to each player. With one hour on the clock, they had to use their taken amount as a bribe to convince other players to vote for them. If they managed to get enough votes they would advance to the challenge.

The Beast Games episode ended on a cliffhanger before the contestants could make their moves.

Top ten Beast Games contestants

After several eliminations in the past eight episodes, ten contestants are still in the show and their names are as follows:

Courtney Ferris - Player 424

Michael Robert House - Player 453

JC Gallego Iori - Player 566

Queen - Player 817

Twana Barnett - Player 830

Jeffrey Randall Allen - Player 831

Patrick - Player 930

Emma Nelson - Player 937

Yesenia Hernandez Jaime - Player 947

Gage - Player 974

Beast Games episodes premiere every Thursday on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback