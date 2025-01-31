"You chose her to save yourself" — Beast Games' Player 566 blames Deano for Jaz's elimination

Beast Games season 1 released episode 8 on Prime Video on January 30, 2025. It saw the elimination of Players 380 (Deano) and Player 697 (Jaz) in the Elimination Train challenge. Player 566 (JC) who was also at risk of going home, held Deano responsible for Jaz's elimination, claiming that he nominated her to save himself since he knew she was the decision-maker, Twana's friend.

"You chose her to save yourself, and it contradicts what you did before," he said.

Episode 7 of Beast Games saw Twana struggling to decide which pair of contestants to send packing. On one track were her allies Players 817 and 566, and on the other were Players 380 and 697. She initially intended to eliminate Player 380, however, when Player 697 got nominated alongside him, her judgment got clouded.

Twana (Player 830) contemplated if sending a friend home to accomplish her goal would be wise. After much deliberation, she eliminated Deano along with Jaz. The safe participants criticized Deano for trapping Jaz in his game and ending her journey on Beast Games. Player 817 called out Deano for flip-flopping and jeopardizing other's positions in the game.

Trending

"This wasn't her L to take" — Beast Games' Player 830 comments on Jaz's elimination

Per the game's rules, Twana, the elected leader of that round, nominated Deano and Queen for elimination. Although Queen was one of her allies, she nominated her, knowing she would save her from being sent home. However, MrBeast complicated Twana's position by allowing the nominees to select one person each to join them on the block.

While Player 817 asked Player 566 (JC) to join her on the red train track, Deano brought Player 697 (Jaz) on the yellow track. While explaining his choice, he explained that he chose Jaz because she was close to Twana, hoping it would sway her decision. All the leader had to do was pull a lever and send the train on Queen and JC's track to eliminate them.

After much thought, the Beast Games contestant did not pull the lever, letting the train continue on Deano and Jaz's track, ending their journey on the show.

"I'm sorry that she got caught in the crossfire. This wasn't her L to take," Player 830 said.

Players 566 and 817 burst into tears, unhappy with Jaz's elimination. Queen walked over to Jaz and assured her "This ain't the end." She then asked Jaz to keep her promise and take her fishing after the show ended. Player 566 comforted the evictee, saying she was not supposed to be chosen.

While talking to the Beast Games cameras, Deano confessed that nominating Jaz was the "only opportunity" to secure his position in the game as he thought Twana would not turn her back on one of her friends. However, he was proven wrong.

Meanwhile, Queen disapproved of Deano's gameplay, saying:

"Deano, I respect you as a player, but I do not respect your last move, bro."

JC echoed her opinion and said Deano should have selected someone he knew and confided in. He pointed out that he baited Jaz for his benefit, sabotaging her game in the process. He recalled when Deano gave up $1 million to save players earlier in the series, stating that his present demeanor contradicted his previous decisions.

Player 817 called Deano "disingenuous" and added that no one would respect him for what he did. The players bid Jaz an emotional farewell as they watched her ride the Elimination Train.

"It's been a fun ride. Met a lot of great people, made a lot of great lifelong bonds, so I'm happy to say I was in the top 12," Jaz said.

Stream Beast Games season 1 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback