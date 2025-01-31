"I wanna play with integrity" — Beast Games' Player 566 reflects on his gameplay

Beast Games released episode 8, titled Betray Your Friend For $1,000,000 on January 30, 2025. It showcased host MrBeast surprising the top ten contestants by reuniting them with their family and friends. Player 566, JC, who was overjoyed to meet his friend and godson, revealed he participated in the show so he could "rebuild" his family, wishing to play with "integrity" and be "genuine."

"I'm here to fight for my family and to help us rebuild. I'm just trying to be genuine, I'm trying to be myself. I wanna be authentic, and I want to play with integrity and I think that's what's gotten me this far," he said.

The Beast Games player confessed he and his husband put their entire life savings into having their two sons, whom they welcomed through IVF and surrogacy. They also had to take out additional loans to start their family. As a result, Player 566 wanted to win the $5 million cash prize so he could repay his debts and start afresh.

The objective of his participation played a crucial role in influencing his decision in the game that followed. The top ten contestants were each allowed to earn a share of $1,000,000. While most players chose to take smaller portions from the pot, two walked away with the most. Among them was Player 566, who took $650,000, leaving the rest with a much smaller amount.

"Probably owe about $530,000" — Beast Games' Player 566 explains why he needs the money

According to the rules of the game in Beast Games episode 8, the players had to assign numbered houses to each other, determining the order of the task. The player in house number one would go first, whereas the one in house ten would go last. They allotted houses to one another, unaware that it finalized the order of the game with $1 million at stake.

The Beast Games participants allowed Player 830, Twana, to go first. She wanted to play a fair game, and walked away with $100,000, leaving an equal amount for the remaining nine. However, the game changed directions, after Player 453, Michael, asked for $223,000 for himself, bringing the total down to $677,000.

When JC entered the game for his turn, he was shocked to see the reduced pile of money.

"I didn't expect that at all," he said.

Although he initially wanted to leave some for Player 937, Emma, he could not deny that the cash was "guaranteed money." While contemplating his decision, he expressed that the money could be used to pay off his mortgage and debt. When MrBeast asked how much debt he had, Player 566 said:

"With mortgage, credit cards, loans, I probably owe about $530,000."

The Beast Games participant knew he would paint a target on his back by taking a large sum of money, but remained steadfast in his decision, explaining that he was not guaranteed the $5 million cash prize. He ultimately took $650,000, reducing the total to $27,000. However, after the money was handed over to him he broke into tears, contemplating how it would affect the other contestants.

Later in the Beast Games episode, when everyone found out that Player 566 took the majority of the money, they criticized him for not considering the interests of the other players. JC defended his gameplay by saying:

"This was a guarantee for me to get a fresh start. I'm sorry."

Despite the criticism, Player 566 stood his ground, saying it was his responsibility to pay off his mortgage and feed his children. Although he respected the other contestants, JC defended his decision to prioritize his family. Emma expressed her disappointment, stating that JC's decision deprived them of an opportunity to earn money for their loved ones.

When all the Beast Games players turned their backs on JC, he called them for a meeting and outed Patrick, Jeff, Gage, and himself as members of a secret alliance. He then explained that he had to take the opportunity to look out for himself. Even then, the participants disagreed with JC's gameplay, criticizing him for "stealing" from the rest.

Beast Games is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

