"Horrible person"— Beast Games fans react to Player 566 taking $650,000 

Beast Games season 1 episode 8 aired on January 30, 2025, on Prime Video. The segment saw Mr. Beast reveal the contents of a mysterious black box that was placed in the middle of Beast City. The box contained a total of $1,000,000 and he informed the cast that they could take as much money as they wanted out of it based on the other that they had picked.

Twana, who went first took $100,000 out of the box, in hopes that all ten players would secure an equal amount of money. However, the two players who came after, Michael and JC, took more than $100,000 each. While Michael took 230,000, JC or Player 566 took $650,000 from the pot.

Fans of the reality show commented on Player 566 taking more than half a million dollars for himself and leaving $27,000 to be divided amongst the seven players online. One person wrote on X:

"Not only did 566 take all the money like a pig … he’s now crying about it? People always show their true colors eventually. What a horrible person."

"I just wanna say f*ck JC #566 so bad, he took $650,000 for himself and sabotaged the chances of other 7 contestants, even his closest friend EMMA, WTF!!!" a fan commented.

"Remember that no matter how hard life would be, never be a #453 Michael and especially a #566 JC. I just know these two would be in more debt as they go along with their lives. Greed won’t take you far," a tweet read.

Fans of Beast Games season 1 called Player 566 a "hypocrite":

"Number 566 JC is the biggest hypocrite I have ever seen , He was the one who was putting 380 down for selecting his friend but when he sees the opportunity he grabbed 650k like a pig.He is a pathetic scum . #380 is a legend," a person wrote.

"I've watched almost every competitive reality show and I don't think I've ever hated a player as much as 566. It's not the fact he took that money but that he's such a smug self righteous a**hole. Johnny Bananas looks like a saint in comparison," a fan commented.

"omg 566 is such a hypocrite. he is definitely leaving in the next episode. at least he should be wise enough to not use the money for bribe cos nobody will vote him to stay," a tweet read.

Fans of Beast Games season 1 further said:

"JC fake as hell ain’t nobody $530,000 in debt unless your a doctor/lawyer. You just lied to try to look like less of an a** hole. Like just take the money with your whole chest dude instead of faking sad," a person wrote.

"JC was blasting Deano for trying to avoid obvious elimination and then went and screwed over all those people. Those shots of him with all his money are great TV. But geez 530k in debt. Shit this is squid games but without dying," a fan commented.

"I probably owe about $530,000"— Player 566 takes more than half a million dollars from the black box in Beast Games season 1 episode 8

In Beast Games season 1 episode 8, Mr. Beast gave the contestants a chance to earn an additional $1 million. He told the contestants they could choose to divide the money amongst themselves or anyone could take all the money.

The contestants decided on an order without knowing what was at stake, and Twana went first. She took $100,000 and hoped everyone else would follow suit and divide the money equally amongst the top 10. However, Michael, or Player 453, opened up about being in debt and took $230,000 from the pot.

After Michael, Player 566 or JC told the host he did not expect there to be as much money in the box as there was. He noted that with the available money, he would be able to pay off his mortgage and his debt.

"With mortgage, credit cards, loans, I probably owe about $530,000," JC said.

The Beast Games contestant said he knew he would have a "target" on his back but decided that he wanted to take $650,000 from the pot. When the cast found out, they criticized him heavily, and so did fans online.

Episodes of Beast Games season 1 air weekly on Thursdays on Prime Video.

