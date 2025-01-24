"Integrity exists" — Beast Games Player 991 opens up about rejecting a $1 million bribe

Beast Games, a reality competition on Amazon Prime, pushes contestants to their physical and mental limits as they compete for life-changing money. Episode 3, which was released on December 26, featured a high-stakes scenario where captains could press a button to claim $1 million, at the cost of eliminating their entire team.

Reflecting on this moment during a podcast hosted by Jeff (Player 831) on January 1, 2025, Player 991 shared,

“Let’s show the world that integrity exists and that we have the ability to put others before ourselves. This might be my only chance in life to make a million dollars this easily, but it’s not worth compromising my character or betraying my team.”

Trending

The podcast also featured Player 808 and Player 204, offering their perspectives on alliances, challenges, and the emotional toll of their decisions throughout the competition.

Resisting temptation of $1 million in Beast Games

In Beast Games episode 3, contestants relied on captains to make critical decisions that could advance or eliminate their teams. Player 991, selected as the captain of Team Yellow, was confronted with an offer that climbed by $2,000 per second, ultimately reaching $800,000.

Despite the growing pressure, he remained firm in the game.

“I looked down and saw the faces of my teammates, people I trusted and built bonds with. I couldn’t imagine taking that money and betraying them,” he explained.

Jeff (Player 831) shared that the team trusted Player 991 to make the right decision, knowing he would uphold their trust. Player 991 explained the personal stakes of the decision, saying the money could have addressed financial challenges for his family.

However, he said that it was not worth compromising his word or values for the offer. He explained,

“Sure, the money could’ve solved financial challenges for my family, but at what cost? I wasn’t willing to sacrifice my word or my values for that.”

Managing pressure in high stakes environment of Beast Games

During the cube challenge in Beast Games episode 3, Player 991 discussed the importance of trust and communication among teammates. While the rules required one contestant to self-eliminate, 991 and his team decided early on to maintain fairness in their approach.

“We agreed to focus on working together rather than letting the pressure divide us,” 991 explained during the podcast.

Player 831 shared that their team relied on mutual trust and understanding, fostering a "sense of peace." They discussed strategies respectfully and used the time to bond and communicate openly, navigating the intense situation without conflict.

“Even though the decisions were difficult, we focused on supporting each other and staying united,” Player 991 added.

Player 831 shared his perspective after the cube challenge, saying,

“It’s never easy to see someone you’ve built a bond with leave, especially knowing how much this competition means to all of us.”

As the series progressed, each episode introduced a new round of difficulty. Episode 1 featured 2,000 participants competing in initial challenges, which quickly narrowed the pool. By episode 2, the teams faced physical and mental tests, culminating in the captain selection for episode 3.

Watch new episodes of Beast Games airing every Thursday on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback