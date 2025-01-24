Beast Games episode 7 recap: Akira makes crucial decisions while Bethany takes the wrong call

Beast Games episode 7 was released on January 23, 2025, and was titled The Elimination Train. It saw some of the contestants making crucial decisions on eliminating players to take the final count from 21 to 10.

Akira, the chosen captain of the group, was asked to make the first decision and had to pick from two tracks to run the train on. One track contained 3 chosen players, while the other had a Lamborghini. He chose to save the Lamborghini and let the train wreck the three players, eliminating them.

Bethany volunteered to be the leader in the next round and had to choose between her friend on one track, and three players on the other track. The otherwise simple-looking decision had a catch, one of the three players on the other track was shrouded in mystery, so she didn't know she was eliminating. After she chose to run the train on those three players, saving her best friend, she discovered that the mystery player she ran over was herself.

Beast Games player Akira makes important decisions before getting eliminated in episode 7

Mr. Beast announced that the final 21 players had to unanimously choose a player to be their leader, and all agreed to make Akira the leader. Mr. Beast then asked him to choose three players who he liked the least.

Akira picked player 952 who had already won the $1.8 million island and the leader believed that she was the least deserving. The player he picked was player 626 because he didn't know her that well. The third player he chose was player 182 because he preferred other players over her.

Mr. Beast then put their mannequins on one track, while the other track had a Lamborghini. Akira had to pull a lever to drive the train on any of the two tracks. He chose to drive it on the players, thus saving the Lamborghini.

In round 2 of Beast Games The Elimination Train, the Lamborghini was replaced by a Tesla, and the players chose Akira again to be the decision-maker. This time, the three least favorite players he chose were players 907, 990, and 351.

Announcing the twist, Mr. Beast said that the three players would stand with the Tesla on one track, while player 359, Akira's best friend would stand on the other track. Akira let the train run on the track with Tesla, saving his best friend but evicting his three chosen players.

What led to Bethany's elimination from Beast Games episode 7?

The next one to volunteer for leadership on Beast Games was Bethany. For her two least favorite players, she chose player 539 aka Akira, and player 359, his best friend Colton. To this, Mr. Beast added a mannequin shrouded in black and said that the player behind it would be revealed after Bethany made her decision.

On the other track was her best friend, player 424, and Bethany chose to save her best friend and eliminate Akira, Colton, and the mystery player. After they were run over, the mystery mannequin was brought out from under the train. The mystery mannequin was revealed to be Bethany herself.

Mr. Beast announced that she too was eliminated alongside Akira and Colton. She unknowingly sacrificed herself to save her best friend.

The next episode of Beast Games will be released on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

