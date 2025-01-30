Beast Games episode 8 recap: Twana makes a tough decision while the Top 10 get an emotional surprise 

Beast Games season 1 aired episode 8 on Thursday, January 30, 2025, on Prime Video. The episode started with Twana deciding which two cast members she wanted to eliminate. With Deano and Jaz's elimination, Mr. Beast found the show's Top 10 contestants who were still in the race to win $5,000,000.

After the cast returned to Beast City, Mr. Beast assembled the players in the garden and revealed that 937's family was waiting to visit her. Slowly, every player's friends or family entered the city for an emotional reunion.

After the families departed, Mr. Beast had the contestants vote to pick someone to be the next game's captain and informed them that the person they chose would pick another player until they all had a key that opened the door to one of the 10 houses because revealing what was under the Mystery Box.

The players earn a chance to win $100,000 each in Beast Games episode 8

Beast Games season 1 episode 8 saw the culmination of the Elimination Train and another elimination. Since Twana didn't pull the lever the train continued on the yellow track and eliminated Deano and Jaz. Explaining her decision, she said she player 697 "got caught in the crossfire."

"This wasn't her L to take," Twana said.

Several players including JC and Queen, were on the Red track and could have been eliminated. Both of them criticized Deano and Queen called him "disingenuous." However, several people supported the cast member and Mr. Beast reminded Deano that because of his sacrifice during episode 2, at least three of the players out of the ten made it to Beast Games Top 10.

Back at Beast City, the players noticed several changes in the city, including having to stay in individual houses. After the cast settled in their houses, Mr. Beast narrated that while reviewing footage of a previous game, they discovered something and gathered the Beast Games contestants to share it.

He asked player 937 to step forward and asked if she had any idea what they were talking about. The contestant said "No," and he told them compliance was reviewing footage of her Mental task the previous night.

"They noticed that it really seemed like you missed your family," he said.

The host brought Player 937's family into the city followed by every contestant's family or friends for an emotional reunion. After spending time with their families and sharing why they needed to win the money, the Beast Games season 1 players had to say goodbye to them and get ready for the next game.

The host told them they must have noticed a mysterious black box in the middle of the city but didn't tell them what it contained. He further brought their attention to the ten houses surrounding the box, one for each of them.

"And I need you guys to all vote for who will receive the key to house number one. And then that person will choose who gets the key that says number two, and so on and so on. Choose who you think is trustworthy," he said.

The Beast Games host added that while he couldn't tell them why the keys were relevant, he told them the lower their number was, the better it would be for them. The group unanimously chose Twana to receive the key to the first house and she chose Michael to have the key to the second house.

JC had house number 3, while Player 937 was in house number 4. Patrick aka Player 930 was in house number 5, while Player 831 occupied number 6. Similarly, 974 was seventh, 424 was number 8, 947 had key number 9, and Queen or 817 was in the last house.

The host told them they could no longer speak and revealed that the box contained $1 million. It was up to the contestants how they wanted to divide it and since Twana went first, she took 100,000 so that each player could earn the same amount of money. However, Michael and JC both took $223,000 and $650,000 each, leaving the remaining contestants $27,000 to divide amounts themselves.

Emma took $5,000 while Patrick opted to not take any money from the box. Beast Games star Jeff or 831 took $7,272, and the remaining contestants received $3,682 each. After the activity was over, the cast gathered and discussed who took how much money and the players criticized Michael and JC for taking as much as they did.

Later in the episode, the host revealed another game and asked the players to climb the beast towers and stand on the floor that corresponded to their house numbers.

"Ten people are going on those towers and what they're about to find out is that only six are coming off," the Beast Games host announced.

He told them that only six of them would move on and compete in the final game of Beast Games. He further told them that the money they took the previous night was going to play a part in the following game.

"For you to make it off these towers and remain in Beast Games, we will be doing a vote to decide which six of you compete in the final game. And you might be wondering, why did we lug all of your money onto the towers? Well, you already know that you will be voting for who will move on," he added.

The host revealed that they were allowed to bribe each other for votes from the money they got. While the episode ended on a cliffhanger, several players seemed confident they would remain safe.

Tune in next week on Thursday, February 6, 2025, to see who makes it to the Top 6 of Beast Games on Prime Video.

