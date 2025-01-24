"I found out I was pregnant" — Beast Games Player 440 shares news about her pregnancy with Player 580

Sarah, known as Player 440 from Beast Games, recently shared in a YouTube video titled "I got pregnant at Beast Games" that she is expecting a baby. Sharing the exciting news with her husband, Player 580, Sarah explained that the conception happened on the last day of filming the pre-game for the popular show.

Speaking in the video, Sarah said,

"About four months ago, I found out I was pregnant. When I backtracked the timeline, my conception date landed on the last day of filming Beast Games."

Josiah, Player 580, mentioned that it was fine since they were married. The couple participated in the pre-game show for Beast Games, which is a qualifying round for the Amazon Prime series. They were eliminated before the main competition but shared that the pre-game aligned with their five-year wedding anniversary.

Reflecting on their pre-game experience in Beast Games

Sarah and Josiah participated in the pre-game for the show, a qualifying challenge that determined who would advance to the main competition hosted on Prime Video. The final pre-game round required players to stay on one of 11 platforms, resisting the temptation to step off for cash bribes from MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson.

Sarah explained,

"We decided to do the last game together because it was our five-year anniversary. It felt right to try and make it to the main show as a team."

Josiah continued that it was the first challenge, that they did together since they had been playing separately up to that point. Despite their strategic approach, they were ultimately eliminated when a teammate on their platform jumped early, losing their chance to advance.

The couple shared their disappointment but added about the joy that followed.

"It’s funny how life works," Josiah remarked. "We didn’t win the game, but we’re winning in a different way now."

Fans react to Sarah and Josiah’s announcement on YouTube

After sharing their pregnancy news, Sarah and Josiah received a flood of reactions from fans. Many congratulated them on the unexpected turn of events and offered some suggestions.

A fan's comment on the video (Image source via YouTube)

One user suggested that they could inform Mr. Beast, as he might consider starting a college fund for their child. In their video, Sarah and Josiah reflected on how they plan to share the story with their child someday.

"Imagine telling your kid, ‘You were conceived at Beast Games,’" Josiah said.

Fans even joked about naming the child after Mr. Beast, to which Josiah responded with laughter, saying, "We’ll think about it." While many fans welcomed the news and referred to the child as the "Beast Baby," others criticized the way of announcement, calling it misleading clickbait.

Fans criticize the video to be "fake" and "clickbait" (Image source via YouTube)

Critics argued that the video title implied Sarah got pregnant during the show rather than after filming, accusing her of seeking attention. Some speculated the announcement was tied to promoting MrBeast's content.

Beast Games, hosted by MrBeast, features contestants competing in unique challenges for a record $5 million prize. The show combines physical and strategic tests with high-stakes eliminations.

The next episode airs January 30, 2025, Thursday on Prime Video, continuing the race toward the grand finale in mid-February.

