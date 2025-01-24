"Fair play to him" — Beast Games star Akira talks about Kareem pressing the button before him

Beast Games is a competition series that premiered exclusively on Prime Video on December 19, 2024. In this show, players compete in physical, mental, and social challenges to win the grand prize of five million dollars. Episode 7, released on January 23, 2025, revealed which contestants were eliminated, and one of them was player 539, Akira.

During a conversation with Jeffrey Randall Allen on the podcast posted to his official YouTube channel on January 21, 2025, Akira shared details of his time on the competition series. Jeffrey discussed the events of episode 6, where Jimmy asked a question about sports, and Kareem pressed the buzzer before Akira.

The podcast host asked Akira what was his "thought process" at that moment, to which he said:

"You know, honestly I was kind of like, fair play to him. He beat me to the buzzer and I just wasn't quick enough and if I go home from here you know, it's props to him."

Beast Games season 1, episode 7, titled The Elimination Train, was released exclusively on Prime Video on January 23, 2025. The show's synopsis reads as the following:

"A 1,000 contestants compete in physical, mental and social challenges, for a chance to win a five million dollar cash prize; contestants use their strength and wit to stay in the game, with the hope of being the multi-million-dollar winner."

Beast Games star Akira reflects on the "pressure" he felt while competing

The podcast host asked Beast Games star Akira if the situation was as "tense" as it appeared on screen, and Akira responded with a yes. As viewers know, Akira appeared calm during the episode despite Kareem having already pushed the button to answer first. The contestant shared that he took a deep breath and tried to calm himself down, but he felt a lot of pressure.

"You know, it was a big callout a lot of pressure," he said.

The Beast Games cast member continued explaining that the competition got even more tense once the question was asked. Akira stated that once Jimmy asked which team had 18 championships, he already knew the answer was the Celtics. But he wanted to wait for Jimmy to complete his question. By that time, Kareem had already pressed the buzzer and said, 'Lakers.'

"The tension was definitely there, as soon as he stood up to the plate and started staring at me, I was like okay like, this is happening. And I definitely had some nerves and I told myself you got to relax," Akira further mentioned.

He continued:

"Some of the people before you that failed their questions, like David, he was shaking under the pressure and I was like you're the higher IQ, it's going to look bad if you're you know, shaking in your boots."

In episode 7, Akira and Colton were chosen by player 865, Bethany, who was the captain. Player 865 was unaware that Mr. Beast had placed her number in the mystery mannequin. In an attempt to save her friend, Courtney, Bethany ended up eliminating herself as well as Akira and Colton, who were on the same track.

Viewers can stream the previous episodes on Prime Video to follow Akira's journey in the reality TV series. New episodes of Beast Games air every week on Thursdays exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, releasing episodes at 3:00 am ET.

