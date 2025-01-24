"A tremendous competitor" — Beast Games Player 991 praises Akira's gameplay

On January 4, 2025, Beast Games Player 831 (Jeff) posted a video, titled The Golden Ticket, on his official YouTube channel, Jeff 831. In the video, he and Player 991 (Jeremy) reflected on the challenges played in episode 4 and commented on the players' performance and strategies. In one of the segments of the video, they discussed Player 539 or Akira's overall gameplay, and Jeremy noted:

"Akira, by the way, he is amazing. He is such a good guy, like, he is so nice, he is so kind, he is so thoughtful, and he is a tremendous competitor."

Jeff and Jeremy further praised Akira for winning the balancing game in episode 4, in which he teamed up with five other contestants. The game required each player to pass a glass ball balanced on a pedestal down the line of their teammates for 30 minutes without dropping it. The three teams to outlast the others would advance to the next round.

While commenting on Akira's performance in the challenge, Jeff and Jeremy not only praised him for progressing in the competition but also for displaying pride in taking his teammates along to the private island. Moreover, the Beast Games contenders analyzed Brennan, Jamal, and Cody's contributions during the game, appreciating their determination.

"A man of his word" — Beast Games' Player 831 on Akira's demeanor

Although many Beast Games contestants lost the first few challenges and consequently, the initial opportunities to hop onto a helicopter and head to the island, there were still a few chances left. Among them was the glass ball game that required extreme concentration as well as teamwork.

While reflecting on everyone's performance, Jeremy drew Jeff's attention to a "quirky thing" about Brennan, known as Player 711. He revealed that Brennan practiced balancing "random junk" in high school, a skill he utilized during the game and led his team to victory.

"Yeah, like, umbrellas or broomsticks or you name it. That's what he would do, so, he's like, 'I got this' "Jeff said.

The Beast Games player also talked about the duration of the game, which was 30 minutes, making the task challenging for the participants. Along with Brennan's performance, Jeff was equally impressed with Akira and Jamal's skills. Additionally, he was moved by Akira's happiness to be able to take his teammates through to the next round.

"Those were the helicopter rides that looked very enjoyable," Jeff said.

Jeremy mentioned that Akira and Cody (Player 900) were "MrBeast OGs," previously featured in many of his YouTube videos. He believed Akira and Cody could play the game well because they had been in similar situations before in MrBeast's videos and understood "the adrenaline" and the "process" of what it felt like to lose. Consequently, Jeremy stated that it felt "great" to watch Akira emerge victorious.

Jeff agreed and expressed a similar sentiment, praising Akira's personality.

"A beautiful thing about Akira too is whatever he says, like, if he says something to you, consider it done, like, he is a man of his word and he just says stuff and kind of puts it into action," he expressed.

Jeff and Jeremy also complimented Jamal, calling him a "physical specimen" and claiming there was nothing he could not do. Although they had already left for the island and were not present during the challenge, the duo praised the players based on what they heard from others and saw later when the show premiered.

Beast Games episodes 1-7 are available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

