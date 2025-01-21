"WHAT A LEGEND" — Beast Games fans react to player 539 eliminating player 406

Beast Games released episode 6 on January 16, 2025. It saw the elimination of players 406 and 527, known as the "Habibi brothers." Both participated in the Mental challenge and lost after incorrectly answering trivia questions. Player 539 not only defeated player 406 but also confirmed his elimination by declining a $50K bribe that could have granted player 406 another chance to play the game.

10 participants were sent home from the Mental challenge while the rest advanced in the competition, each determined to put their best foot forward and win the $5 million cash prize. However, money failed to sway the gameplay of some players. Among them was Akira, known as player 539, who turned down a $50K bribe to complete his "mission" of eliminating the "Habibi brothers."

While explaining himself, Akira expressed dissatisfaction over their overall gameplay and added that he disapproved of their "ethics." Since one-half of the brothers had already been eliminated, player 539 did not wish to let the opportunity to send home player 406 slip away. Consequently, he refused to "run it back" for another round of trivia in exchange for money.

It concluded player 406's time on the show. Beast Games fans took to X to praise player 539 for standing his ground and showing player 406 the door.

"539 ELIMINATING THE BROTHER! YES!!! AKIRA. WHAT A LEGEND. TURNED DOWN 50K TO TAKE THE TWO HORRIBLE BROTHERS!" a fan wrote.

"Akira, what a legend. I have replayed this bit of episode 6 like 20 times. The toxic twins are Audi 5000...," another fan commented.

"Jimmy has got to give Akira something just for being a legend. Hope he wins," a netizen tweeted.

Beast Games fans were pleased with player 539's performance and applauded his decision not to give player 406 another try.

"527 AND 406 eliminated. 539 needed that revenge by any means. I respect that," a user reacted.

"Player 539 is a f**king LEGEND!! Packed the 2nd of 2 brothers UP! Oh he really really ate that !!!!!! 2 losers lol," a person commented.

"Glad Akira stood his ground! When I saw how 406 was trying to intimidate him with that unblinking glare and trying to command him to go another round, I was worried Akira might crack. After seeing that, I'm glad Akira found and completed his mission. Proud of him!" another fan wrote.

"So thankful akira knocked out the second evil brother!" one user posted.

Other Beast Games fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"539 is my hero My faith in humanity was seriously deteriorating watching @BeastGames….until 539," a person r eacted.

"shout out to Akira (player 539) in #BeastGames for sticking to his guns and getting the second brother out. Best episode of the show by far. Justice was served," another netizen commented.

"Didn't play with the same honesty and integrity" — Beast Games' player 539 on player 406's gameplay

Player 527's journey on Beast Games ended after he incorrectly answered which lizard licked its eyeballs clean because it could not blink. While bidding his brother farewell, player 406 said:

"I'll see you at home with the $5 million."

While MrBeast was surprised by player 406's confidence, the latter was convinced he could defeat his opponent. However, contrary to his expectations, he failed to outperform his challenger, player 539.

Before player 539 chose his opponent, he mentioned he was on a "mission" and aimed to put his best effort into accomplishing that. When MrBeast asked player 539 to disclose what his objective was, Akira explained:

"I've heard a lot of things from other players in the cubes and I feel like some players didn't play with the same honesty and integrity that everyone else did."

The Beast Games participant's determination failed to affect player 406. However, when MrBeast asked both players which NBA team had the most championship wins, player 406 hurriedly answered the "LA Lakers." Since it was the wrong answer, MrBeast asked the question again. Akira hit his buzzer and correctly answered, "The Boston Celtics."

Player 539 even declined Mrbeast's $50K bribe, refusing to give player 406 another try. The Beast Games player confessed his main purpose was to accomplish his goal even if someone else won the $5 million at the end of the competition. The remaining players applauded while player 406 was shown the exit.

