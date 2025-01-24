"Started some chaos" — Beast Games Player 991 on Player 976's strategy during the counting challenge in episode 4

On January 4, 2025, Beast Games Player 831 (Jeff) released a video titled The Golden Ticket on his official YouTube channel, where he sat down with Player 991 (Jeremy) to discuss everything that had happened in episode 4 of the series. In one segment of the video, Jeremy recalled the counting game, during which Player 976 (Daffne) tried to sabotage her competitors' game by counting out loud.

The counting game was one of the mini-challenges to determine who would get eliminated from the show and who would advance. All the players had to do was hold a ball blindfolded and count to ten minutes. Whichever six contestants dropped their balls the closest to the ten-minute mark, without going over, would progress. However, the ones holding their balls past the mark would get evicted.

While reflecting on the game, Player 991 recalled how Daffne started shouting random numbers so others would lose count.

"She drops the ball. I don't know if she just lost count, but she played a different strategy than most people and she started, uh, kind of started some chaos. She started counting," Jeremy remarked.

The Beast Games contestant added that as Player 976 started counting the other participants got confused and eventually started dropping their balls. As surprised as Jeremy was by Daffne's strategy, he was equally impressed by the six contenders who won the challenge and got on a helicopter for the private island.

"Not afraid to be who she is" — Beast Games' Jeremy on Daffne's gameplay

Daffne's interference did not sit right with many participants, who lost count because of it. Although Jeremy did not appreciate it, he believed it was a fair strategy since she did not "cheat by any means."

"She's shown so much true character throughout that she's not afraid to be who she is. So, she played her game and that's the cool thing with the Beast Games is, like, everyone had the opportunity to play their own game at any stage," he added.

Jeff agreed and added that although he was upset when it happened, he appreciated Player 976's gameplay looking back on it.

Despite Daffne's intervention, six participants managed to keep count and advance to the next round of Beast Games. Among them was Laric, known as Player 895, who was "a third of a second away" from achieving the perfect time. Jeff and Jeremy praised his gameplay and concentration and complimented his overall personality.

"895, stud of a guy... You know, one of the things that really stands out is I remember him talking about his family and his wife and he's like 'I've been with my wife for 15 years, and guess what, I still like her,' and it just speaks to who Laric is," Jeff said.

Jeremy revealed that Laric said his wife had trained him to count, anticipating a challenge that would require keeping track of time. The Beast Games player added that Laric hit the "nail on the head" by preparing for a counting game.

While praising the six participants who advanced to the next round, Jeff claimed they were the "most impressive" from the lot since the counting game was difficult to champion. Although most people could count, he believed it was "unbelievable" how the six winners counted the seconds amidst all the interference and pressure.

Jeff also complimented Player 672 (Tim), one of the six winners, who dropped his ball when he was a tenth of a second away from achieving the perfect time.

"He's essentially a human clock at this stage... Just wild," Jeremy said.

Jeff and Jeremy then discussed the other games in Beast Games episode 4, reflecting on the contestants' performance and strategies.

Episodes 1-7 of Beast Games are available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

