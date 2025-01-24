"The most annoying thing" — Beast Games fans react to episode 7 ending on a cliffhanger

Beast Games released episode 7, titled The Elimination Train, on Thursday, January 23, 2025. It saw the contestants participate in a game called Trolley Problem, where multiple players were eliminated after every round. The objective of the challenge was to finalize the top 10 players of the series. However, the segment ended on a cliffhanger, reserving the outcome for the coming episode.

Before each round, the Players had to elect a captain, who would choose three of their "least favorite" participants and nominate them for elimination. The nominees would then stand on one of two train tracks and the leader had to decide which track the train would go on. If the captain sent the train on the track with the nominees, they would be sent home.

Each round saw the captains make tough decisions. Player 539, Akira, eliminated six players and won himself a Lamborghini. In a surprising turn of events, Player 865, the captain of the third round, got herself eliminated after sending Akira and Player 359 home.

For the final round, the participants chose 830, Twana, as their captain. Twana nominated 817 and 380 for elimination. Each of the nominees then chose one more player to join them on the tracks, complicating the situation. The episode ended before Twana announced her decision, disappointing Beast Games fans. They took to X to express their frustration, criticizing the week-long wait.

"A game show every week ending on a cliffhanger is the most annoying thing," a fan wrote.

"Honestly, the last part of episode 7 I barely bothered watching, as I knew you would end on a cliffhanger again. Don't be so insecure to stoop to cliffhangers, people will return to watch the show. The start was uninteresting, as all momentum was lost. cont," another fan commented.

"Why end on a cliffhanger when we all know she would not save deano???" a netizen tweeted.

Beast Games fans were displeased with the ending of episode 7, wondering why the result of the challenge was kept for the coming week.

"Freaking Jimmy leaving us all on a freaking cliff hanger… EVERY…. FREAKING…. EPISODE!!!! I can’t deal with this!!" a user reacted.

"Just call this mess the cliffhanger games because we never finish a day knowing exactly who is staying in the temporary city," a person commented.

"Are we even gonna see a winner at the end, or will you continue the idiotic cliffhangers and make us wait for season 2. The show would be so much better with proper endings each episode," another fan wrote.

"omg @MrBeast stop making every episode of beast games end on a cliff hanger i actually can’t man please just let me see what happens without having to wait a week," one user posted.

Other Beast Games fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Makes me wonder if the finale will also end on a cliffhanger making you wait for a season 2 to see who the winner is Smh," a person reacted.

"Hey @MrBeast I have been watching your show beast games recently because I grew up watching you on YouTube it’s a great show but you gotta stop with these cliffhangers they might make me go crazy," another commented.

What happened in the last round of the Trolley Problem in Beast Games episode 7?

After witnessing what had happened to the previous captains, none of the Beast Games participants wished to become the leader. Before a captain was elected MrBeast announced that the round was the last one and would send two contestants packing. Meanwhile, the remaining players and the captain would get a guaranteed spot in the top 10 of the competitive series.

Players 817 (Queen), 380 (Deano), and 830 (Twana) nominated themselves for captaincy. With all votes in favor of Twana, she became the captain of the last round. Twana selected Player 380 for elimination, saying she did not trust his gameplay, and Player 817, hoping she could save her.

Deano stood on the yellow track, while Queen stood on the red. Before the game could commence, MrBeast announced that each of them had to choose one player to join them on their respective tracks for potential eviction. Deano picked Player 697, while Player 817 chose 566 (JC).

Player 566 pleaded his case, hoping to sway Twana's decision.

"I'm 50 years old. I have a three-year-old and a six-year-old. You know that. I want time. Money's not gonna buy me health but I'm tired of trading my time for money. And that'll afford me the opportunity to build more memories with them," he said.

Deano received backlash for choosing Player 697 (Jazmine) as many claimed he picked her as "bait" to ensure his safety. They criticized him for putting her in the "crossfire," saying she deserved to be in the game.

Twana was given one minute to make her decision. If she let the train run its course, it would eliminate Deano and Jazmine, but if she pulled the lever it would send Queen and JC packing. However, the episode ended before the results were announced.

Beast Games is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

