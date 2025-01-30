"People are greedy" — Beast Games contestant reflects on financial lessons from the competition

Beast Games contestant True Tamplin shared his experience in the reality competition in an article published on Forbes on December 21, 2024. The show, created by MrBeast, featured 2,000 contestants competing for a $5 million prize. The competition tested both physical and mental endurance, but it also revealed how people react when money is involved.

Tamplin shared his observation of how different competitors behaved. He said that many contestants behaved as if they had already won the money, leading to frustration and anger following their elimination. He also noticed that some contestants made risky decisions, such as quitting their jobs to dedicate to the odds of winning.

One key moment highlighted such behavior. MrBeast offered $50,000 to one person if they eliminated 99 others. The contestant accepted, but the timer had not started, so they did not get the money. One of the lessons Tamplin said he learnt was,

"People are greedy"

He shared lessons on greed, decision-making, and the value of things beyond money, such as information and relationships. His experience in Beast Games offered insights into how people think about money and risk associated with it.

Greed was a dominant motivator during Beast Games - Tamplin spoke about his experience

During Beast Games, contestants had to make quick decisions, often without knowing all the details. In one of the challenges, MrBeast offered $50,000 to one person, given that they were able to eliminate 99 others. A contestant took the offer, thinking they had won. But the timer had not started, so they received nothing. The decision upset the others, who lost their chance at the $5 million prize.

"I saw people take big risks without considering the full picture," Tamplin wrote.

He added,

"The contestant who took the $50,000 deal didn't realize the timer hadn't started. They lost everything, and so did the 99 others they eliminated."

Many contestants in Beast Games reacted emotionally when they lost.

"Some people screamed, others cried, and some even cursed at the crew," Tamplin explained.

Despite this, every eliminated contestant received $1,000. Later, after production became aware of logistical issues such as limited food and rest, they decided to provide an additional $1,000 to all 2,000 participants, resulting in a total of $2 million in extra payouts.

Tramplin's lessons from Beast Games on money and decisions

Although Beast Games was about winning money, contestants realized that other things were just as important. Information, relationships, and even food played a big role in the competition.

"In the first few hours, I realized money wasn't the most valuable thing—information was," Tamplin wrote.

Prior information about the next challenge or where food would be available, helped certain participants plan better.

"People were running around trying to figure out what was happening, and those who had key details had an advantage," he said.

Social connections also mattered, according to Tamplin. Contestants who built friendships or alliances found it easier to stay in the game.Tamplin noted that he shared information with his allies and assisted others whenever possible, realizing that connections played a significant role in the competition.

He also observed that food became a valuable resource, with participants trading snacks for favors. He recalled seeing someone give away a granola bar in exchange for help during a challenge, stating that, in that moment, food held more value than money, almost like gold.

According to Tamplin, managing financial ambition, setting realistic expectations, and maintaining a balanced view of wealth are essential for long-term financial stability. Whether striving for a multimillion-dollar prize or handling everyday finances, the lessons from Beast Games serve as valuable reminders.

Beast Games episodes are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

