"Embarrassing!!"— Beast Games fans criticize players 566 and 817 for blaming Deano for Jaz's elimination

Beast Games season 1 aired episode 8, titled, Betray Your Friends for $1,000,000 started from the culmination of the Elimination Train task. In the previous episode, fans saw Deano and Jaz, and JC and Queen at risk of being eliminated ahead of the Top 10 and the decision rested with Twana.

Twana eliminated Deano and Jaz, and noted that the latter got caught in the crossfire. Several players including Twana, JC, and Queen criticized Deano for picking Jaz and blamed him for her elimination. Meanwhile, Deano explained that he made a "reasonable" decision to strengthen his stance.

Fans online also commented on Deano and Jaz's elimination online and defended Deano online. One person wrote on X:

"Also remember folks Deano sacrificed a million dollars to save his team, and now they are all blaming him eliminating her!! Embarrassing!!"

"Deano was just tryin to save himself, so why did players 566 & 817 yell at him? There’s no need for them to yell at Deano like that. Deano’s move was very reasonable step to save himself. They would have done the same thing if they were in Deano’s position," a fan commented.

"Deano didn’t deserve to go out like that with everyone turning against him last minute. That dude passed up $1,000,000 to save strangers! The other players are weird… talking about integrity, and heart. This is a game to win and only one will win!" a tweet read.

Fans of Beast Games season 1 felt Deano deserved better from his cast members, considering he previously sacrificed $1 million for them.

"Imagine turning down a million dollars to keep strangers in the competition (for no reason at all) Then, getting slagged off as a selfish for trying to keep yourself in the game. Deano deserved better and it was good to see Jimmy and the team point that out," a person wrote.

"Why is Deano being embarrassed in front of everybody, like his life was on line, he has to save himself, so he chose her close friend in the hopes that he can get saved along with her friend, smart move in my books!!!" a fan commented.

"At the end of the day, this is a game about money. When it comes to money, no one can be truly trsuted. Beast games is merciless," a tweet read.

Fans of Beast Games season 1 further said:

"i know deano is thinking “i should have taken that 1 million dollars” now you’re leaving with no money and no integrity," a person wrote.

"Games is brutal! The decisions that some participants had to make got me rethinking a lot. What an experiment. More #BeastGames for sure!" a fan commented.

"You were disingenuous"— Queen criticizes Deano in Beast Games episode 8

In Beast Games episode 8, Mr. Beast reminded Twana if she didn't pull the lever, her friend Jaz was going to be eliminated with Deano. The host further urged the contestants to plead their cases and Deano told the other contestants to help give Twana a "sign."

However, the other Beast Games contestants urged Twana to trust herself while players 566 and 817 told her they loved her. Eventually, Twana didn't pull the lever and eliminated Deano and Jaz in the process. Queen, aka Player 817 hugged Jaz and said she was sorry while JC aka Player 566 cried.

Deano explained he was trying to save his "own b*tt" in the game and thought she wouldn't eliminate one of her friends. The Beast Games season 1 player said it was his only opportunity and he "went with it." Queen told Deano that while she respected him as a player, she didn't respect his last move.

Player 566 echoed her thoughts and said the cast member should have chosen someone he knew and could confide in. He told Deano that he chose player 697 to save himself and contradicted what he did before.

"You were disingenuous, like I told them down there," Queen said.

Fans of Beast Games season 1 commented on players 566 and 817's comments towards Deano and were critical of their points of view.

Tune in on February 6, 2025, to watch what happens next on Beast Games on Prime Video.

