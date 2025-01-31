"It's just nuts to look at it" — Beast Games' Player 453 comments on taking $223,000 out of the $1 million

Beast Games released episode 8, titled Betray Your Friend For $1,000,000, on January 30, 2025. It saw host MrBeast give the top ten contestants an opportunity to earn a share of $1,000,000. They queued in houses for their turn, each allowed to take as much as they wanted, besides the one at the end. Player 453, Michael, was the second person to choose and took $223,000 from the pot.

While looking at the pile of money in front of him, he said:

"$223,000. How crazy is that? It's just nuts to look at it, you know."

After Player 453 took $223,000 out of the $1 million, $677,000 remained for the rest of the eight participants. Player 830, Twana, who went first, took $100,000, hoping that the money left could be equally distributed among the remaining contestants. However, Player 453's move changed the game's dynamics.

Trending

According to the game's rules, the players had to decide which participant would go first, then that person would select the second, the second would pick the third, and so on. While Player 830 was elected to go first, Player 817 was the last. Each was handed a key to their respective house, where they had to wait, unaware of how much money the players before them had taken.

How much money did the other Beast Games players take?

While deliberating the order of the game, Player 830 picked Player 453 to go in second place, confident he would play an "honest" game. Player 453 gave key number three to Player 566, JC, who gave the key to house four to Player 937. While Player 937 picked Player 930, Pat, for the fifth house, Pat chose Player 831 for the sixth house.

Player 831, Jeff, then handed key number seven to Player 974, who assigned house number eight to Player 424. Players 947 and 817 got houses nine and ten respectively. The house numbers corresponded to their participants' turn in the game.

"You each could walk away with a $100 grand here or one of you could walk away with a million dollars. It is completely up to you. Everyone, go inside your games and pray there's money left over when it gets to you," the host of Beast Games said.

Despite having the opportunity to take all the money, Player 830 chose to take her "share," which was $100,000, leaving $900,000 for the remaining participants. Next up was Player 453, who already had a number in mind and was determined to stick to his plan, claiming it would not "hurt anyone."

The Beast Games contestant revealed that he wanted $223,000 from the total, explaining that the number signified his birthday, which was February 23.

The next contestant was Player 566, JC, who was surprised to see only $677,000 remain. Before announcing his decision, he revealed he had $530,000 in debt and needed the money to pay it off. After much deliberation, the Beast Games participant took $650,000, reducing the total to $27,000.

Player 937, Emma, was shocked to see the money left and said:

"That is ridiculous."

Unaware of who took the majority, she expressed her disappointment in the performance of the contestants who went before her. She took $5,000 and left $22,000 for the rest. Player 930 came after Emma, refusing to take any money, claiming that his decision would factor later in the game.

Player 831, Jeff, was equally surprised to see the money left and decided to take $7,272. Then came Player 974, who told MrBeast that he wanted the rest to be evenly distributed among the remaining contestants, and walked away with $3,682, leaving $11,046 for the rest.

Beast Games' Players 424, 947, and 817 each received $3,682 each. While collecting her share of the cash, Player 817, Queen, claimed someone with children took the majority.

"I think someone with kids. JC has kids, Jeff has kids. They would have a really good, justifiable reason for taking more," she said.

The game concluded after Player 817 took her share. Soon after, the Beast Games participants reassembled and each revealed how much money they took, stirring relationship dynamics.

Beast Games is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback