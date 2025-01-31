"I'm gonna make a house" — Beast Games' Player 937 shares what she would do with the prize money

Beast Games released episode 8, titled Betray Your Friend For $1,000,000, on Amazon Prime on January 30, 2025. It showcased the top ten participants having an emotional reunion with their family and friends after returning to Beast City from the 'Elimination Train' challenge. Player 937, Emma, overjoyed to meet her father and twin sister, revealed what she would do with the $5 million if she won.

"I'm gonna make a house for myself and my husband. I'm going to help my twin sister who just graduated from nursing school. I'm gonna help my mom, my dad," she said.

The Beast Games contestant claimed it was "unreal" to think she had a chance to win the cash prize. While recalling how she ended up on the show, Emma revealed that she had "applied as a joke," convinced she would not get cast. Consequently, it was difficult for her to believe that she made it through to the last stages of the competition.

Trending

Of the remaining nine contestants, Emma shared a bond with Player 566, JC, expressing confidence in his gameplay and praising him for looking out for her in the game. However, she was disappointed and left in tears after realizing he had taken a large sum of money from the $1 million fund that could have served the interests of each player if distributed equally.

"I'm hurt" — Player 937 on Player 566's performance in Beast Games episode 8

After the family and friends of the participants took their leave, MrBeast walked the players over to their next game, asking them to allot numbered houses to one another.

Once the Beast Games players finished the assignment, MrBeast explained their numbers determined the order of the game. He then revealed that starting from house number one, players would get a chance to take money from a $1 million fund.

The cast members allowed Player 830, Twana, to go first. She walked away with $100,000, hoping the others would also take the same. Then came Player 453, Michael, who took $223,000, from the remaining fund. When Player 566 saw the leftover money, he decided to prioritize his requirements and took $650,000 from the rest.

Meanwhile, Player 937, due to play after Player 566, told the show's co-host, Tareq, that she believed no one would take more than 10% of the money.

"I genuinely don't think anyone would because we've all come so far for a reason, so we're all deserving of this. And anyone who is ill-intent coming in or has sabotaged anyone else is already out," she said.

The Beast Games participant believed Player 566 would keep his promise and take her "to the top." Emma was convinced no one intended to sabotage her game so she trusted everyone, especially JC.

When Player 937 discovered that she had to take from $27,000, she expressed disappointment in their performance.

"That is ridiculous. I thought everyone was gonna be smart enough to play fair and all take a hundred grand 'cause that's a lot of money for each of us," she added.

Player 937 then decided to take $5,000, wanting to leave some for the other contenders.

Later in the Beast Games episode, when the players reunited to discuss how the game unfolded, Player 937 revealed she was left with only $27,000. One by one, they started disclosing the amount of money each took. Emma listened in disbelief when Player 566 confessed he took $650,000 for himself.

She explained that if everyone had taken their $100,000, it could have changed lives. While Player 566 defended himself by saying he did it for his family, Emma criticized him for depriving her of the opportunity to accomplish her future goals.

"But we didn't get the opportunity to do the same for ours. I'm hurt. I'm hurt. I genuinely feel hurt," Player 937 said.

The following day, when Player 566 gathered the contestants to clean his plate, he outed Jeff, Patrick, and Gage's secret alliance, warning Emma that she was being played "like a pawn." Even then, Emma refused to accept Player 566's decision, saying he hurt others while trying to "get back" at the alliance members.

"I need that money," she said.

Stream Beast Games exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback