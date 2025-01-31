"Currently incurable" — Beast Games' Player 831 on his son's rare brain disease

Beast Games released episode 8, titled Betray Your Friend For $1,000,000, on January 30, 2025. It saw MrBeast surprise the contestants by bringing in their family and friends. Player 831, Jeff, burst into tears upon seeing his wife, and older son, Jack. He then revealed that he needed to win the show so he could find a cure for his younger son, Lucas' brain disease, Creatine Transporter Deficiency.

"It's a rare brain disease that's currently incurable and his brain doesn't get the energy it needs to function and develop. So, he's not like your everyday seven-year-old. You know, developmentally, he's probably under two. It's just a devastating disease," Jeff explained.

The Beast Games player confessed that he aimed to find a cure to help his son and the "hundreds of others" around the globe who battled the same illness.

While talking to her family members, Player 947, Yesenia, discussed Lucas' illness with them, expressing that as much as she wanted to win the $5 million cash prize for her family she could not help but wonder if Player 831's family deserved it more than hers did.

Elsewhere, Player 831 introduced his older son, Jack to MrBeast as his "Beast Games coach," crediting Jack for teaching him all about MrBeast's videos. Jack acknowledged that he was the reason his father applied for the competition.

Player 831 takes $7,272 in Beast Games episode 8

After the family members and friends left, MrBeast introduced the players to their next game, which could help them win extra money. All the Beast Games contestants had to do was assign numbered houses to one another, unaware that the numbers they gave determined the order of the game.

While Player 830, Twana was unanimously elected to go into house number one, Player 831 was given house number six. After MrBeast revealed that starting from house number one, the participants would get to choose how much money they wanted from the $1 million pot, the players toward the end of the line worried if any money would be left when their turn came.

While talking to the Beast Games cameras, Player 831 stated that he had faith in the players before him, confident they would not disregard other's interests.

"Everybody, one through five, I like a lot. Solid people who typically want to play fair. I guess we're gonna find out," he said.

When it was his turn to take money out of the $1,000,000 fund, he discovered he was only left to work with a budget of $22,000. Although not disappointed, Jeff stated that the participants' choices were telling.

After some calculation, he decided to walk away with $7,272, leaving the rest a total of $14,728. When MrBeast asked the Beast Games cast member if he wanted to say anything to the contestants who played before him, he said:

"No. We'll find out who you are, and I won't forget it."

After discovering it was Player 566, JC, who took $650,000 from the fund tensions reached a boiling point. Player 831 confronted JC, saying he was "really surprised" by his decision. He then confessed that it was unexpected especially because JC criticized Deano for doing something similar in a previous game.

Although Jeff claimed he understood Player 566's intentions, he criticized him for not considering the interests of the other participants.

Later in the Beast Games episode, JC outed Jeff, Patrick, Gage, and himself as members of a secret alliance. Despite the disclosure, Player 566 faced backlash for his actions. Player 831 accused him of betraying Player 937, Emma, his closest ally.

The episode ended as the contestants climbed the towers for their elimination challenge, which would give MrBeast his top six contestants, who would continue playing for the $5 million cash prize.

Stream Beast Games exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

