Who is Twana Barnett Player 830 from Beast Games? Details explored

Twana Barnett aka Beast Games' Player 830 entered the top ten after competing in numerous challenges over 8 episodes. Twana is still on the show and is vying to win the five million dollar prize money.

Mr. Beast upped his ante with Beast Games when it premiered on December 19, 2024. He invited more than a thousand people to turn over their lives by competing in some of his unique challenges to ultimately take home the biggest prize money in television history.

One of the contestants, Twana Barnett is an actress and professional wrestler. Growing up homeless, she is hoping to use the prize money to help other homeless kids. She has an active social media presence and fans can follow her on Instagram @twana_barnett.

Trending

Beast Games' Player 830 Twana Barnett is a jack of all trades and has several skills under her belt

Twana Barnett, also known as Player 830, is a tattoo and body piercing artist, as per her Instagram. She is also a professional wrestler, competing under the moniker The Beast—a fitting title, especially now that she has gained a loyal fanbase through her impressive performance on Beast Games.

The Beast Games contestant began her career as a professional bodybuilder after receiving praise for her physique, which drew comparisons to bodybuilding legend Lenda Murray. She dedicatedly took on the sport and even won the prestigious IFBB pro card in the Women’s Physique division without a coach.

Twana, the youngest of seven siblings, developed a strong passion for wrestling and athletics from an early age. This childhood interest ultimately led her to pursue a career in professional wrestling. In 2019, she joined Women of Wrestling (WOW), entering the ring under the name The Beast.

In addition to her careers in professional wrestling and bodybuilding, Twana has found creative expression as a tattoo and piercing artist. Beyond that, she is also a registered EMT and a certified set medic.

The Beast Games contestant has embodied several TV roles starting from a brief appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2017. The following year, she was cast in popular TV shows, including Tosh.0 and Animal Kingdom. Her other notable TV appearances include S.L.A.Y., Fights Out of Nowhere 4, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson, and B***hes Giving Stitches.

Twana Barnett's performance on the Beast Games

Twana came into the spotlight in episode 3 when she was chosen as one of the four leaders. She had the opportunity to take home a million dollars at the cost of her fellow teammates, but she chose not to, proving her worth as a team player.

Later in episode 7, Twana was once again put on the spot when she had to decide the fate of four of her cast mates by eliminating two. Ultimately she made a tough choice in the Elimination Train challenge and eliminated one of her closest friends Player 697.

In episode 8, the 10 remaining contestants had to choose a leader for their next challenge and they chose Twana considering the difficult choice she had to make in the earlier challenge.

With her appointed leadership, Twana was given the authority to go first and select any amount from a million-dollar container. However, instead of abusing her power, Player 830 chose $100K, hoping that the other nine contestants do the same and equally divide the total prize.

Top 10 Beast Games contestants

Besides Twana Barnett, the contestants who made it to the top 10 are as follows:

Courtney Ferris - Player 424

Michael Robert House - Player 453

JC Gallego Iori - Player 566

Queen - Player 817

Jeffrey Randall Allen - Player 831

Patrick - Player 930

Emma Nelson - Player 937

Yesenia Hernandez Jaime - Player 947

Gage - Player 974

Beast Games episodes premiere every Thursday on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback