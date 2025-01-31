“Airhead”— Beast Games fans react to player 830 taking $100k out of $1 million

Beast Games episode 8 was released on Thursday, January 30. The episode was much awaited because the previous episode was left on a cliffhanger. In the challenge, called 'The Elimination Train,' player 830 had to choose between her least favorite player, 380 on one track alongside her best friend player 697, and player 566 on the other track with another of her least favorite players 817.

Episode 8 opened with player 830 aka Twana, deciding to sacrifice her best friend 697 and player 380 to save 566 and 817. As the contestant count was reduced to 10, the players were invited to yet another challenge. The players were placed chronologically, and at stake was $1 million. The first player would get the first chance to take as much money as they wanted out of the stake, leaving the remaining for the rest of the players.

Player 2 would get to take how much ever they wanted from the remaining money and so on. Player 830 was the first one to choose and she took exactly $100k, 10% of the $1 million— as mutually decided so that each of the 10 players would get an equal share. However, other players didn't decide similarly, as the next player, 453, took out $223k, and player 566 took out $650k, leaving an uneven amount for the remaining players.

Fans of Beast Games came to X to react to player 830's fair decision to take exactly 100k out of the $1 million pot, and her criticism of player 566's unfair takeaway of $650k.

"830 talkin bout he stole money from the community ... that airhead had a million dollars in her hands TWICE and said no to it both times. ion wanna hear a word out her mouth," a fan said.

"Player 830 has TWICE turned down a guaranteed $1M, to keep playing for a slim chance at $5M. What an idiot!" said another fan.

"So 830 was once homeless says she wants to help her husband rest and help more homeless people but decided turn down $1 million. She is full of," commented one.

"The only one I am rooting for after all these revelations is Twana. She’s the only one playing with integrity and her heart on her sleeve," another wrote.

Some fans of Beast Games praised Twana's decision while others called it out. Some of them also reacted to the aftermath of her decision.

"This man is a thief. Twana should have taken the mill and split it herself cause what’s this BS!!!!" an X user wrote.

"I’m rooting for Jeff or Twana to win, Jeff because of he explains how his son has a rare illness and Twana because I was rooting for anybody that turned down the million," wrote another.

"Lmao why is 830 so upset, she walked away with 100 grand lmao. Her facial expressions irritate me. And CJ is a b*tch lmao," added another.

"If I would pick someone to win I pick 830 she is amazing honestly. She my vote to win," wrote one.

Twana's decision to take the $100k out of $1 million prize pot on Beast Games episode 8

After the players collectively chose player 830 to be their leader in episode 8, she became number 1 in the chronology, meaning she would be the first to make the call on taking money out of the $1 million prize pot. After all 10 players were slotted chronologically, they went into their enclosed cabins to make their decision.

While in her Beast Games cabin, Twana said it was a hard decision to make, but she remembered that everyone trusted her to be in the number 1 spot, so she was going to make the decision accordingly.

When she decided to take her $100k, she said that the first few houses would set the trend, and if each one of them took out only the fair 10%, the rest of the houses would follow suit. She then took to a Beast Games confessional to say that her co-stars trusted her so she couldn't "screw them over."

The next episode of Beast Games is set to release the next Thursday, on Amazon Prime Video.

