“I gave my word”— Beast Games player 830 on turning down $1 million

Episode 8 of Beast Games put an end to episode 7's cliffhanger as it revealed player 830 choosing to sacrifice her best friend, player 697, and her least favorite player, 380, to save players 566 and 817. After taking the tough call, 830 was one of the top 10 players on Beast Games.

The next challenge that episode 8 posed had the contestants slotted chronologically. Each player would get to take away however much money they wanted from the $1 million prize pot in an ascending order. Twana was the first player, so she could've taken away the entire $1 million, leaving nothing for the others. However, she chose to take out $100k, the 10% of a million, so that each player would get an equal share.

In a video she uploaded on her Instagram on January 30, Twana talked about what made her turn down the $1 million. She said:

"I gave my word. For me, my word is my bond."

In the interview, she echoed her own sentiments from the game, where she said she made the decision because all the other players trusted her.

Twana's video and the aftermath of her turning down $1 million on Beast Games episode 8

When Twana was up on the decision-making bridge in episode 7's Elimination Train challenge, her sacrificing her best friend to save 566, who she thought needed the winning money more, was commended by one and all. It was for this reason that the remaining players unanimously voted to make her player number 1.

They put her in the position of leadership, which to her was honorable. This was why she didn't think of taking home the whole $1 million when it was presented to her. In her interview, Twana said:

"I looked all those team players in the eyes and said, if you vote me captain I won't screw you over."

This statement echoed what Twana said on the show after she decided to take $100k from the $1 million prize pot because that was the fair amount. If every player after her had honestly taken $100k, each of the 10 players would have had an equal amount. When she made her decision on Beast Games, she said the decision was hard, but she had to make it because everyone had their trust in her.

Then when she told Jimmy she was going to take her share of $100k, she came into a confessional to say that 10 people had their trust in her. Jimmy argued that no one would know how much she took, so she could actually take however much she wanted, to which she replied, "I'll know," and chose to remain honest to her game.

When Jimmy asked her if she thought all of the other players would take exactly $100k, Twana said she believed in the first few players strongly. She added that if they set the trend right and only took $100k each, the houses ahead would follow suit to ensure that every player took the same amount. She also added that if they took more than their fair share:

"That says more about them and that's not on me to worry about."

She repeated in a Beast Games confessional that 10 people trusted her to be their leader so she couldn't "screw them over." Unfortunately, the niche Twana set was broken by the very next player, 453, because he took out $223k, and then broken again by player 566, who took out $650k, leaving only a small amount for the remaining players.

The next episode of Beast Games is set to release next Thursday on Amazon Prime Video.

