Who are Corrado Malanga and Filippo Biondi? How SAR technology works, explained, in wake of Giza pyramid discovery

A team led by Corrado Malanga and Filippo Biondi, released a press release on March 15 announcing their discovery of a nearly two-kilometer-long subterranean system beneath the Giza pyramids. According to The Reese Report, the discovery was made using Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and a proprietary software developed by Filippo Biondi.

Corrado Malanga is a scholar from the University of Pisa, and Filippo Biondi, from the University of Strathclyde, and is involved in radar and remote sensing research. They released their peer-reviewed study on arXiv in 2022, titled, 'Synthetic Aperture Radar Doppler Tomography Reveals Details of Undiscovered High-Resolution Internal Structure of the Great Pyramid of Giza.'

SAR technology explained in the wake of the Giza pyramid discovery

Great Pyramid of Giza, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, welcomes visitors - Image via Getty

According to NASA Earthdata, Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) is a radar used in remote sensing to create two-dimensional images or three-dimensional reconstructions.

The researchers aimed to determine what was underneath the Khafre Pyramid, the second-largest pyramid on the Giza plateau.

As per The Reese Report, the proprietary software created by Filippo Biondi turned the SAR signals into phononic information. Multiple SAR images from different angles helped to create a 3D model of the subterranean system beneath the Khafre Pyramid.

Eight cylindrical structures, which seem to be hollow vertical wells, have been discovered beneath the pyramid. The wells are 648 meters long and stand on top of two cubic structures, which are nearly 80 meters per side. The entire subterranean system is approximately two kilometers long.

The researchers used the same SAR technology and discovered the two other pyramids near the Khafre Pyramid have the same subterranean system underneath. As per The Reese Project, this discovery disapproves the previous notion that the pyramids of Giza were made only to honor the dead.

Last year, an L-shaped underground anomaly was found in a graveyard near the Great Pyramid of Khufu

From 2021 to 2023, a Japanese-Egyptian research team analyzed the royal cemetery beside the Great Pyramid of Khufu. According to Smithsonian Magazine, Higashi Nippon International University, and Tohoku University in Japan, and the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics in Egypt worked together. They published their study in May 2024 in the journal Archaeological Prospection.

The team of researchers used ground-penetrating radar (GPR) and electrical resistivity tomography (ERT) and found an L-shaped anomaly 6.5 feet beneath the ground. The anomaly appeared to be approximately 33 feet long.

The study's lead author, Motoyuki Sato from Tohoku University in Japan, told The Art Newspaper that the team did not expect to find the anomaly in the royal graveyard. He suspected it was part of an artificial object.

"It could be a part of artificial objects because the L-shape cannot be created in natural geological structures. We hoped to find something, but we did not expect to find it there," he said.

Corrado Malanga and Filippo Biondi's study is available on arXiv, and the Japanese-Egyptian joint research regarding the L-shaped anomaly is available in the journal Archaeological Prospection.

