MrBeast explores water cave inside Great Pyramids of Giza in latest YouTube video

YouTube's most subscribed content creator Jimmy "MrBeast" recently explored a special area inside the Great Pyramids of Giza, with him and his crew being submerged in water up to their waist. The video, titled I Spent 100 Hours Inside The Pyramids!, was uploaded to YouTube on February 8, 2025.

In the center of the area being explored by MrBeast was a sarcophagus of God Osiris, as explained by the tour guide accompanying the crew. The sarcophagus, labeled by MrBeast as "supposedly the gateway to the underworld," was glanced at by his crew member Karl as he dipped inside the water.

Expand Tweet

Trending

MrBeast goes underneath the Great Sphinx of Giza to explore the rumored "temple"

Expand Tweet

YouTube star MrBeast's newest video showcases YouTubers exploring various sections of the three Great Pyramids in the city of Giza in Egypt. The content creator had supposedly been provided a permit to film outside of official working hours from the government and was accompanied by archaeologists throughout the experience.

In another clip from the video, MrBeast and his crew can be seen entering the Sphinx to uncover whether it harbors a temple "filled with gold," which MrBeast claimed he had read online. Upon entering the Sphinx, the YouTuber took his guide's name and exclaimed:

"Uh... Zahi, I just see an empty hole."

There was no gold present inside the Sphinx and the guide subsequently asked MrBeast to explicitly put an end to the internet theory by making a statement on the matter. The YouTuber eventually obliged and said:

"All right, Zahi, there is nothing inside the Sphinx."

MrBeast, along with his guide, then left a "message" on a piece of paper alongside a real piece of gold worth $10,000 and put it inside the Sphinx.

MrBeast recently took to X to announce the release of the ninth episode of his competitive game show, Beast Games. This is the last episode before the season finale, which will reveal the winner of the show's $5,000,000 grand prize.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback