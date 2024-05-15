"Shoved those SD cards up my a** to save the footage" - Vitaly opens up about his arrest in Egypt after climbing the Great Pyramid of Giza

Controversial Kick streamer Vitaly Zdorovetskiy took to fellow streamer Adin Ross' stream to open up about one of his most controversial stunts, which he pulled off back in January 2020. For those unfamiliar, the streamer had climbed up the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt. Naturally, the creator was arrested by local police and later detained since climbing the Pyramid is illegal.

Vitaly, at the peak of his popularity, used to be among the most well-known pranksters and creators on YouTube. These days, however, he is mostly an IRL streamer by trade. Today (May 15), he was invited to join Kick streamer and co-owner Adin Ross' stream.

Speaking to Adin about his notorious incident and the subsequent arrest in Egypt, the streamer said:

"Shoved those SD cards up my a** to save the footage"

Expand Tweet

"It was crazy" - Vitaly opens up about his notorious stunt involving climbing the Great Pyramid of Giza

Vitaly is no stranger to controversies. Such was the case when he climbed the Great Pyramid of Giza. The then YouTuber filmed the entire stunt and uploaded the footage on January 19, 2020. He was arrested shortly afterward.

Watch the entire video here:

When Kick streamer Adin Ross asked about the incident, the streamer said:

"It was crazy, bro. They were transporting me on a bus. It was supposed to be like 30 people but it had a hundred of us. All the cops were smoking cigarettes and it had a box window and everybody was trying to fight for air."

He also revealed how he had planned to rescue the footage. The streamer revealed:

"I shoved those SD cards up my a** to save the footage from the pyramids. It was in a condom and the condom came out but the SD cards never came out."

He added:

"Yeah, five days after not sh*tting in jail. I came out of jail, took a poopy, and the condom just came out. (When Adin asked if he "purposely" didn't defecate) For five days, yeah, to save the footage."

Vitaly hosts a highly controversial "Catching a Predator" series these days. In one of his recent episodes, while confronting an elderly individual, another man, presumably a stream sniper, walked up to the elderly man and knocked him out. This sparked a lot of mixed reactions within the streaming community. The streamer, however, later updated, stating that the man was in hospital and was going to be okay.