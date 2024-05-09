"Why do you sound like a weirdo?" - Controversial Kick streamer Vitaly destroys an individual's drone and confronts them live on stream

Controversial Kick streamer Vitaly Zdorovetskiy has gone viral once again, this time for destroying an individual's drone live on stream. During a Kick IRL broadcast on May 9, 2024, Vitaly's attention was drawn to a drone flying directly above him. He decided to knock it down by throwing his shoe at it.

A few moments later, the drone's owner appeared on the livestream, and Vitaly confronted them. While accusing them of "f**king up" his "operation," the America-based Russian personality remarked:

"Do you think it's okay f**king our operation up and filming free content?"

In response, the person said they believed they "helped" Vitaly with his content, claiming that his Kick chat "loved" the drone. They added:

"You think I f**ked it up? I think I helped it. (The Kick streamer responds, 'You didn't help it. It sounded like a helicopter...') You're watching the chat? Everyone loves the drone! I thought you were stocked on it."

When the individual asked for their damaged drone back, the streamer smashed it to the ground, breaking it even more. The 32-year-old then said:

"Is that your... (The Kick streamer smashes the drone) no, why do you sound like a weirdo? Bro, I thought you were going to be a cool guy. I thought you were a fan, bro. Huh? So why are you so mad? We're going to get you a new drone. Yeah, but it's about privacy. If you want to come film it..."

The drone owner responded by asking if the content creator knew who "owns the air":

"Who's mad? You destroyed my drone. Privacy? You know who owns the air? Not you!"

"Vitaly could be charged up to a $250,000 fine" - Fans react to the Kick streamer destroying a viewer's drone on livestream

On May 9, 2024, X user @DramaAlert posted a 21-second video showing Vitaly knocking down and destroying an individual's drone. It has gained significant traction on the social media platform, with numerous fans chiming in with their thoughts.

Some community members sided with the IRL streamer, and X user @Loki_Megaa stated that they would've done the same thing:

Fans react to the Kick streamer destroying a viewer's drone 1/2 (Image via X)

On the other hand, some netizens were not pleased with his actions. According to X user @KISLASE2002, if the drone was on public roads, it had "every right to fly." They also believed that the content creator would face hefty penalties for destroying the drone:

Fans react to the Kick streamer destroying a viewer's drone 2/2 (Image via X)

Vitaly made headlines a few days ago (May 6, 2024) when an elderly person was knocked out cold during his "Catching Predators" Kick stream. He later updated the community alongside his security personnel, stating that the individual who was assaulted did not suffer any long-term medical conditions.