Vitaly's 5 most controversial antics that left streaming community shocked

Vitaly, also known as VitalyzdTv, is a Russian-American whose content includes pranks and stunts. Since starting his YouTube channel in 2011, he has amassed over 10 million subscribers. He began streaming on Kick at the end of 2023 and has already established a fanbase of over 45,000 followers.

Despite the entertaining and exciting nature of his pranks, the streamer has been involved in controversies repeatedly since the advent of his career, from filing a police report against N3on's girlfriend, Sam Frank, to "harassing" strangers.

This article explores five controversies the Russian streamer has been a part of over the years.

Note: This article is subjective and based on the author's opinions.

5 controversies Vitaly has been involved in that left the community shocked

1) Cosplaying as Fousey and "harassing" strangers

Vitaly and Fousey have been acquainted with each other for a long time. In a livestream on December 12, 2023, the streamer cosplayed Fousey, wore a pink and white balaclava, and tried to imitate his speech.

In a clip, he could be seen allegedly "harassing" a woman while doing the cosplay. Now the streamer engaged in a back-and-forth with the woman, whose age prompted the streamer to say:

“Oh, you’re a GILF? That’s my f**king type! But anyways, no disrespect to you, I love your little hub, like I said, I’ve been homeless, and I would love to take a nap, but I think only my c**k would fit on this little bed, so I’m gonna keep going. I wish you the best of luck, god bless you, stay up, stay salty, stay hard.”

The community was divided on this, with some stating that Vitaly's shock comedy content "died in 2012" for a reason, while others condemned his antics and pointed out his own age:

"There's a reason why this content died in 2012..."

2) Asking a stranger if he can "eat their b**ty"

Vitaly once again was involved in another similar case on December 19, 2023, when he approached a man during his live stream and asked him directly:

"Excuse me, sir. How are you? I'm good, how are you? I want to ask you a question. Would you mind if I eat your b**ty?

The man, clearly taken aback by the question, apologized in confusion and stated:

"Hi. Oh... well. How are you? Uh, I'm sorry. Let's... sorry, this isn't a... possible conversation. No, I guess I should be more careful. I'm not too aware of this..."

To this, the prankster stated while laughing:

"It's not? Why? You're wearing a pink shirt. So, I thought it's, 'Welcome to Miami.' Well, this is Miami. Be careful because you're going to have to sleep with one eye open tonight."

Netizens were concerned about the actions being indulged in by the streamer, with some condemning the streamer for making the man uncomfortable:

Some users speculated that he would have to deal with punitive measures if he continued his unruly behavior with the public:

3) Calling the police on Sam Frank after she spat on him

Vitaly was involved in a recent altercation on January 14, 2024, with Kick streamer N3on's girlfriend, sending shockwaves throughout the streaming community. The drama began as the Russian streamer asked N3on for an autograph on some sheets with certain images.

These images, while not visible on camera, agitated Sam Frank so much so that she ended up spitting on the prankster's face. After this, the streamer called the police on Sam, resulting in her getting pulled over by the police and nearly getting arrested on charges of battery.

Sam ended up apologizing personally to the prankster, but the truce seemed to be short-lived, as he filed a police report soon after. Netizens condemned the three streamers altogether for their collective antics, while some focused solely on Vitaly:

4) Vitaly smashes N3on's phone

Things turned physical between Vitaly and N3on on January 18, 2024, as the latter poured a bottle of water on Vitaly's face. The Russian retaliated by grabbing N3on's phone and smashing it on the floor and then stated:

"You good, bro? You f**k with me, I'll f**k with you harder."

N3on then took a look at his smartphone and stated it had been broken:

"I don't know what the f**k this guy is doing. Oh, it's broken!"

One netizen believed that the entire beef between N3on and Vitaly may end up causing N3on's security personnel, Leon, to punch the streamer and then "lose his job":

While others believed that the two may take themselves out without any external intervention:

Other users weren't happy with the entire interaction and condemned both streamers:

5) "Pu**ying" out of a fight with Bryce Hall

Vitaly was set to face off in a boxing match against online personality Bryce Hall on January 18, 2024. The fight was to take place in a warehouse and was being hosted by N3on. However, the prankster seemed to pull out, and the fight never happened. Instead, a massive scuffle took place between N3on and Vitaly's teams, with other creators like Mohammad "Mo Deen" also present.

The prankster stated that he would rather fight "Adin's guy," referring to the bout set up by Adin Ross for the creator against YouTuber Zias. N3on's team then accused the Russian prankster of "pu**ying" out of the fight:

"What a p**sy!"

Netizens disagreed with N3on's crew and believed the Russian streamer was right to abandon the match, while others believed it was an act of cowardice by the streamer:

Bradley Martyn, who was at the scene of Sam Frank's near arrest, confronted Vitaly about his charges against Sam and asked the streamer what he was "getting" by doing so. In response, the creator showcased his support for Adin Ross, who is N3on's friend-turned-foe, and his group "SSB."