“I’m gonna put it together” - Adin Ross agrees to set up boxing match between streamers Vitaly and Zias

Adin Ross, the biggest streamer on Kick.com, appears poised to organize his most significant boxing event to date. Today, January 17, he was accompanied by Vitaly, the contentious YouTuber-turned-streamer, in a Discord call.

During the conversation, Vitaly had a heated exchange with another creator named Zias. Both individuals verbally expressed their challenge to face each other in a boxing ring.

Adin Ross, who was present and hosting the stream, swiftly intervened, expressing his willingness to organize a real fight between the two parties. He said:

"I’m gonna put it together."

"I'll spin you in the ring" - Vitaly's challenge to Zias during Adin Ross' stream

Influencer boxing has emerged as a major topic of discussion within the online and streaming community in recent years. Personalities such as JJ "KSI" and Jake Paul have rapidly transformed influencer boxing into a million-dollar industry.

Adin Ross recently organized a small influencer boxing event in his warehouse, and it seems he is gearing up to host another one, this time featuring Vitaly and Zias.

During Adin's latest stream, Vitaly had a heated exchange with Zias. The latter said:

"Are we boxing or what? Pull up ni**a!"

Vitaly responded:

"You think I'm scared of you bro?... bro, I will f**k you and I'll spin you in the ring. Be careful dawg. Don't talk to me like that...you think I'm scared to get bla*ked...?"

(Timestamp: 02:19:20)

Zias continued:

"Pull up this week bro? Let's get it in."

Adin Ross, who is more into organizing these types of events, chimed in, essentially indicating that he was willing to find the correct sponsor for the fighters:

"Alright, you (Vitaly) are 100% committed to fighting him (Zias) if I get you the right price?"

Vitaly was also on board with the idea, stating that he needed the correct fee to step in.

What did the fans say?

The clip was shared by Happy Punch, which is an influencer boxing promotional agency owned by Daniel "Keemstar." Here are some of the notable reactions:

Fans react to the proposed fight (Image via X/Happy Punch)

Discussing ongoing conflicts, Vitaly has found himself entangled in a feud with fellow creator Sam Frank, who, in a recent stream, spat on him. Following the incident, Vitaly has issued threats to press charges and pursue legal actions.