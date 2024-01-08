Khamzat Chimaev’s “honest” response to KSI fight questions triggers hilarity on MMA Twitter - “Why even ask him that"

Fans recently shared their thoughts after Khamzat Chimaev’s reaction regarding KSI triggered a hilarious discussion on MMA Twitter.

Happy Punch tweeted a video of the middleweight contender being asked whether he is confident that he could defeat KSI in a fight. It was a brief and honest response, as he had no idea who the YouTuber-turned-boxer was.

Chimaev said:

"Who is this, brother?"

Fans weighed in as they noted that it was quite odd to ask 'Borz' about fighting the PRIME co-founder as they are in two different sports and have never had any interactions. Others also mentioned that the response was as genuine as possible and that the unbeaten UFC competitor would have very little difficulty defeating KSI, writing:

"Why even ask him that question"

"“Who is this brother” is his genuine honest response"

"Khamzat would sleep KSI in seconds"

"Some KSI fans live in a bubble where he is the best at everything"

"KSI will win another fight.. in the dreams of his fans."

"All this man do is train for fights ofc he won’t know who ksi is cause he doesn’t got time for social media he’s more focused on getting shtt done"

"KSI is only known by kids or by people who are into Jake Paul"

"Khamzat doesn’t know about fake fighters like KSI and Logan’s little bro"

Twitter reactions to Happy Punch's tweet [Image courtesy: @HappyPunch - X]

It will be interesting to see whether KSI shares his thoughts on Chimaev not knowing who he is, as the hilarious video has gone viral on social media.

Bo Nickal believes Khamzat Chimaev showed weaknesses against Kamaru Usman

Bo Nickal recently weighed in on Khamzat Chimaev's unanimous decision win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 this past October.

Many in the MMA community believed that the former welterweight champion would have won the fight had it been five rounds and not on short notice. Nickal appears to be one of them as he told Ariel Helwani that he believes that Chimaev showed areas of weakness, saying:

"Positively, he's [Khamzat Chimaev] got great grappling, you know, he likes to overwhelm guys. He's definitely you know, very strong, very aggressive. And then, also saw some a few holes and a few areas where [Kamaru] Usman took advantage of him."

