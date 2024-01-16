"The whole world f**king hates you!" - Vitaly gets into a heated argument with Jack Doherty amid feud with Sam Frank

Two of Kick's most controversial streamers, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy and Jack Doherty, exchanged in a heated argument during a recent live phone call. Zdorovetskiy had recently been involved in a public dispute with another creator, Sam Frank, who subsequently announced his intention to press charges. Jack disapproved of Zdorovetskiy's actions when discussing this matter, describing them as a "bit*h move."

When the two finally spoke with each other on the phone, Vitaly did not shy away from what he thought of Jack, stating:

"The whole world f**king hates you."

"Nobody cares about you" - Vitaly and Jack Doherty go at each other during viral phone call

Sparks flew yesterday (January 15) as Vitaly and Jack Doherty engaged in a heated debate over the phone, with both men throwing verbal punches at each other. Vitaly expressed his views on his recent feud with Sam Frank, exclaiming:

"Why is that okay for that b*tch (Sam Frank) to spit on me? Why is that okay for Sam to get slapped, who thinks she's invincible? They hide behind security. I don't have security. I will never have security no matter how many views I pull because greatness doesn't walk with security."

Jack, who was on the other side of the call, chimed in:

"Nobody cares about you even..."

This provoked Vitaly further, who lashed out by stating:

"Nobody cares about you. You hang out with the Island Boys. That's the only friends you have left and they are gonna f**k you too. You have threes*mes with the Island Boys."

He added:

"You are scamming people. Go back, and stop switching subjects."

While not everything that Jack said was audible, he did, however, label Vitaly as "broke." Hearing this, the streamer responded by calling out Jack's alleged view botting incident:

"You are f**king botting your f**king views. You have no fans. The whole world f**king hates you."

What did the fans say?

The clip of the two streamers having a go at each other was shared on X and has since garnered many reactions. Here are some of them:

Fans give their reactions to the viral clip (Image via X/KickClips)

Jack Doherty isn't the only streamer with whom Vitaly has delved into his self-proclaimed legal clash against Sam Frank. In that same stream, Vitaly crossed paths with Bradley Martyn, during which he revealed his unwavering loyalty, stating that he would "ride or die" with his chat.