"Bradly simps for Sam" - Fans react as Bradley Martyn confronts Vitaly for pressing charges against N3on's girlfriend

On January 16, 2024, controversial Kick streamer Vitaly Zdorovetskiy got together with fitness influencer Bradley Martyn. During their conversation, Martyn mentioned the prankster's recent feud with Ragnesh "N3on's" girlfriend, Sam Frank. For those unaware, Vitaly approached N3on on January 14, 2024, and asked for his autograph while holding explicit pictures of his significant other. This led to Sam Frank feeling disrespected and spitting on the Kick streamer's face.

Vitaly eventually filed a police report against Frank, remarking that she should "sleep with one eye open." Here's what he said during the broadcast:

"Sam, if you are watching this, this is going to get clipped, and you're going to see this. I'll tell you something - sleep with one eye open and make sure you upload a lot of s*xy videos tonight and stuff because I'm doing maximum! Okay? Don't try to hide. We know where you're at."

Earlier today, Bradley Martyn confronted the US-based Russian internet personality by asking why he pressed charges:

"Who presses charges for f**king spitting? (Vitaly says, 'I need to get out of debt, motherf**ker!') Yeah, but who presses charges for doing what? That's just getting you what?"

While referring to himself as an "Adin Ross loyal," Zdorovetskiy said:

"First of all, I'm kidding. But pressing charges - I ride or die with my chat, bro. SSB gang (Adin Ross' streamer group) for life, bro. Bro, we're going to get her locked up. We're Adin Ross loyals, bro. Bro, not even one comment said do not do it. Everyone says file a lawsuit."

With numerous fans sharing their thoughts on the streamers' conversation, X user @DylVibez commented:

"Bradly simps for Sam. I said it."

"If Bradley was the one getting spit on, someone would definitely be in jail" - Fans chime in on Bradley Martyn confronting Vitaly for pressing charges on Sam Frank

X user @DylVibez's comment mentioned above

X user @DramaAlert's tweet featuring Bradley Martyn and Vitaly's conversation has attracted a lot of attention. One viewer described the latter as the "biggest troll":

X user @suayrez referred to the Russian prankster as the "biggest troll"

One netizen believed Zdorovetskiy was attempting to impersonate Yousef "Fousey" to secure a Kick contract:

X user @ControversialOG wrote the prankster was "trying to be Fousey 2.0"

X user @YungVec's comment received hundreds of likes. They wrote:

"Let's be real, if Bradley was the one getting spit on, someone would definitely be in jail after."

X user @YungVec's comment

Here are some more reactions:

Vitaly started livestreaming on Kick last year and has amassed over 31.4k followers on his channel. Clips from his streams have also gone viral on several occasions, with some netizens claiming that some of Vitaly's livestream antics could be considered "s*xual harassment."