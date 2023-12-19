"Isn't that considered s*xual harassment?" - Vitaly asking stranger if he can "eat their b**ty" leaves netizens shocked

Internet prankster and Kick streamer Vitaly has gone viral on social media. On December 19, 2023, X (formerly Twitter) user @DramaAlert shared a 34-second clip from the content creator's recent livestream, during which he approached a stranger and made some inappropriate requests. The content creator was heard saying:

"Excuse me, sir. How are you? I'm good, how are you? I want to ask you a question. Would you mind if I eat your b**ty?

The individual was visibly taken aback by the US-based Russian personality's comments and responded:

"Hi. Oh... well. How are you? Uh, I'm sorry. Let's... sorry, this isn't a... possible conversation. No, I guess I should be more careful. I'm not too aware of this..."

Vitaly then remarked:

"It's not? Why? You're wearing a pink shirt. So, I thought it's, 'Welcome to Miami.' Well, this is Miami. Be careful because you're going to have to sleep with one eye open tonight."

With hundreds of netizens weighing in on the streamer's prank, X user @CCOH2023 wrote:

"Isn't that considered s*xual harassment?"

"Obviously went broke" - Netizens react to Vitaly's questionable request to a stranger while playing a prank

X user @CCOH2023's aforementioned comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Drama Alert's post featuring Vitaly's antics has amassed over 706k views on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. X user @casualgamer42 made a lighthearted remark, stating that the individual would "never wear pink" apparel again:

X user @casualgamer42's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Another community member referred to the internet personality as a "menace":

X user @FPSlace's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

User @OGICEY opined on popular YouTube pranksters making comebacks by writing:

X user @OGICEY's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

According to X user @RedpillAries, the Kick content creator was "stooping down for more views." They added:

"So Vitaly obviously went broke. Just look at what he’s stooping down to for more views. Washed."

X user @RedpillAries' comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Meanwhile, one netizen believed that the 31-year-old had "crossed the line":

X user @Shikandaraydone's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

This is not the first time Vitaly has garnered attention for contentious reasons. On December 12, 2023, the content creator dressed up as Yousef "Fousey" and pranked strangers. One of his interactions with a woman left netizens divided, with some accusing him of "harassing" people.