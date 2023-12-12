"There's a reason why this content died in 2012" - Vitaly cosplays as Fousey, gets accused of "harassing" strangers

In a recent stream, Russian Kick streamer Vitaly dressed up as popular content creator Fousey and proceeded to do what many felt was “harass” strangers. He went up to people in real life and said incredibly strange and sometimes offensive things to them, bragging about his genitalia, and similar things.

While some joked about it being Fousey, there were quite a few viewers who thought it was harassment and that this form of content creation should stay in the past. Quite a few netizens were disgusted by the content, while others joked about it.

Expand Tweet

Twitch streamer Vitaly dresses up as Fousey, and many view the content as harassment

Expand Tweet

Vitaly, who recently began streaming on Kick, conducted an IRL stream where he allegedly began cosplaying as Fousey, a streamer who shifted over to Kick after being banned on Twitch. Wearing a Pink and white balaclava, he jumped out of his vehicle and began spewing obscenities:

“Welcome to the g**est family on internet, g, for g*y seven, for seven d*mn c**ks at the same d*mn time!”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Quite a few netizens found the style of content Vitaly was creating to be repulsive and certainly harassing. Not just in the above clip but in another clip that went viral from the content creator, where he sexually harassed a homeless woman.

Expand Tweet

In the first clip, he simply wore the balaclava and tried to imitate Fousey’s speech, but in the second clip, he openly harassed a woman, who appeared to take the streamer’s words without being fazed by them:

After suggesting he was only there to pick up women like her, he would accuse her of being a lesbian when she wasn’t impressed with his lines. When the woman revealed her age, he would continue harassing her:

“Oh, you’re a GILF? That’s my f**king type! But anyways, no disrespect to you, I love your little hub, like I said, I’ve been homeless, and I would love to take a nap, but I think only my c**k would fit on this little bed, so I’m gonna keep going. I wish you the best of luck, god bless you, stay up, stay salty, stay hard.”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some thought the content was disgusting, but other viewers would make light of it and joke about the situation instead. Whether people would pretend it really was Fousey in the first clip or would laugh about it, few people took the streamer seriously. He was recently taken in for a mental health evaluation, and so some comments were in reference to that.

Fousey has not made a comment about the first clip at this time. Few people were impressed by the content that Vitaly put out on his Kick stream, however. It has been a while since the streamer had gone viral, such as when he or his fans would streak at major sporting events.