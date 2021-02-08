Super Bowl LV Streaker: "Vitaly" Streaker briefly pauses the game

Super Bowl LV was an amazing showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the Bucs stomping on the Chiefs 31-9 to take their second Super Bowl win of the franchise and Tom Brady's 7th Super Bowl win.

There were many surprises in this game, including a few questionable calls by the referees, as well as the surprising lack of performance by QB Patrick Mahomes.

But the craziest event during the game was the streaker who interrupted the game during the 4th quarter.

Super Bowl LV Streaker did not make it to the endzone

The streaker was a young male who seemed to be wearing a bright pink ladies swimsuit and green neon colored shoes. The swimsuit had the words "Vitaly Uncensored." Vitaly is a well-known Youtuber by the channel name "VitalyzdTv" which has over 10.2 million subscribers.

We have a STREAKER!!!



The spin move was electric! pic.twitter.com/60Qvrc8NgP — Ryan Lacey (@rlacey23) February 8, 2021

The streaker was quick but eventually slid down at around the 1-yard line before being subdued by stadium security and police officers. Likely the best commentating of the night came from Kevin Harlan (linked below). Although viewers watching the game on CBS were not able to see everything unfold, the streaker slightly had excess skin showing that was not appropriate for national television.

Kevin Harlan's call of the idiot on the field (w/video from @rlacey23) : pic.twitter.com/iAI7WDi5xx — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 8, 2021

Vitaly has been banned from Super Bowl events, as he has been known to streak at major sporting events. He personally has streaked at the FIFA World Cup, NBA Finals, Cricket World Cup, and many more sporting events.

Advertisement

It's unclear what type of punishment the streaker will receive, but he will certainly be banned from any future Super Bowl events. Vitaly is likely to be banned from any NFL game as well, but it seems like he found a loophole, which was to hire a friend or a fan (unclear at this time who the streaker was in relation to Vitaly).

Nonetheless, play continued once the streaker was taken off the field. The streaker would not go on to impact the outcome of the game.