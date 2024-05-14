"Actually facts from Logan" - Adin Ross gives his take on Logan Paul "fact-checking" George Janko's recent allegations

Kick streamer Adin Ross took to his latest stream today (May 14) to give his take on the ongoing feud between WWE star and YouTuber Logan Paul and content creator George Janko. The two, for those unaware, used to be friends and co-hosts of the ImPaulsive podcast at one point before splitting. Recently, George took to his podcast, to share some allegations against Logan.

Logan has since responded, showing various screenshots of conversations and receipts, essentially firing back at the so-called allegations. This sparked numerous reactions from the online community.

Adin Ross was the latest to react to it, during which he appeared to be siding with the WWE star. At one point, he remarked:

"Actually facts from Logan."

"He's misunderstood" - Adin Ross gives his take on Logan Paul over his recent feud with George Janko

Adin Ross took to his Kick stream today to react to the drama between Logan Paul and George Janko. During George's latest podcast episode, he disclosed that his show was being "controlled" by Logan.

This was refuted by Logan himself, who showed that he had offered a PRIME (Logan and JJ "KSI's" hydration drink brand) sponsorship deal to George but the latter went with PRIME's competing company Celsius. Reacting to this, Adin said:

"That's actually facts from Logan. Think about it, it makes sense in my opinion. It's like, if I owned PRIME, I wouldn't want any of you drinking Gatorade."

(Timestamp: 00:55:00)

Another one of George's verbal attacks included him believing that Mike Majlak, one of ImPaulsive's other co-hosts, not being able to grow under Logan Paul. Logan also responded to this, highlighting how Mike has millions of subscribers and a bestselling book. To this, Adin added:

"Facts. I will say I only know Mike Majlak 'cause that's Logan Paul's girlfriend. That is facts. I am kidding by the way."

Speaking of Logan, Adin said:

"He's (Logan Paul) misunderstood. I don't give a f**k. Nah he is. He is misunderstood. People hate the guy, but he's a genius. I am sorry, but he's misunderstood."

Speaking of Adin Ross, the Kick streamer and co-owner ended up having a rather interruptive stream today. His stream kept cutting off at various points. He then went on to allege that the technical difficulties were down to Citrus, one of Adin's ex-associates and a Kick streamer. Furthermore, Adin alleged that he might even consider taking legal action against him.