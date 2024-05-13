Logan Paul has clapped back at George Janko on social media after the latter made allegations about being underpaid and undervalued during his time at the IMPAULSIVE podcast. The WWE star's response has sent his fans into a frenzy.

During episode #66 of The George Janko Show, the podcaster told Mike Majlak that he was severely underpaid and was losing money while he was working with 'The Maverick' on IMPAULSIVE.

The 31-year-old also accused Paul of trying to push him out of the show and even trying to jeopardize the sponsorships for his new podcast.

The allegations left a sour taste in Paul's mouth who then posted a video on X, systematically dismantling his former co-host's accusation. To start with, the celebrity boxer shared his DMs with his accountant noting that IMPAULSIVE had reimbursed Janko around $20,000 in travel and lodging.

Furthermore, the social media superstar disclosed Janko's paychecks totaling over $300,000 for the 15 months he was on the podcast. 'The Maverick' also shared his DMs with Janko where he offered PRIME sponsorship for the latter's new podcast.

Watch Logan Paul clap back at George Janko below:

Suffice it to say Paul's methodical undressing of his former co-host's claims has prompted netizens to crowd X, noting their opinions on the whole situation.

@DubbyEnergy wrote:

"Dang, he pulled up with the receipts."

@DarkSleuths chimed in:

"Damn, it's hard to make me like Logan but he does have the receipts and if George got all that wrong and Logan is right, that's a crazy thing to do on your podcast and make Logan seem like a bigger villain than he is."

Check out a few more responses below:

When George Janko called out Logan Paul for bashing his beliefs

It looks like Logan Paul and George Janko disagree with each other at a fundamental level. During a segment of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Janko called out 'The Maverick' for questioning his unrelenting allegiance to his religion.

During the episode, the YouTuber lamented his friend's behavior:

"You land on my face, with your kicks sometimes, with the mean words you say [about Christianity]... One that really hurt me is you told me I need a therapist because I believe in Jesus."

Catch George Janko and Logan Paul's comments below:

Paul then tried to clarify that he suggested therapy for his former co-host's emotional growth and not because he believed in god. However the 29-year-old quickly changed gears and reverted to bashing Janko's beliefs, accusing his religion of being homophobic.