George Janko explains why he left long-time friend Logan Paul’s ImPaulsive Podcast

YouTube and former Vine star George Janko has started his own podcast, which remains unnamed at the time of writing. Despite this, he revealed that he will not be leaving ImPaulsive.

For those unaware, ImPaulsive is co-hosted by George, along with his long-time friend Logan Paul, a YouTube megastar in the truest sense of the word.

George has been involved in a conflict following Logan Paul's insensitive remarks about the former's religious beliefs. Teasing his departure, George Janko said:

"Logan fired me and we're no longer friends anymore. It kinda s**ks."

Despite his claims, it is quite possible that he made the statement as a joke.

(Timestamp: 00:00:42)

Is George Janko leaving ImPaulsive? Exploring the truth

As stated earlier, George has started his own podcast. His title and thumbnail, which suggested his departure from ImPaulsive, were just clickbait. He assured:

"Obviously guys I'm still on ImPaulsive guys, for any of you guys, that are like, 'Oh, their beef situation, and now he's starting his own, like lane,' I decided to do this less than 20 hours ago."

The 30-year-old has been subject to a recent argument with Logan Paul after the latter made some unsavory remarks about George's faith.

At the time, George responded by stating:

“Genuinely, I know people that hate me that treat me better about my faith than you and you’re my best friend… So one that really hurt me is when you told me that I need to go to the therapist because I believe in Jesus.”

Logan did, however, apologize to George following severe backlash for his comments towards Jesus and his alleged Crypto rug pull. Although George was willing to accept the apology, the entire controversy is water under the bridge.

After creating his own podcast, he posted a couple of tweets thanking his fans for their support. He wrote:

"I was so incredibly nervous dropping a podcast. Thank you so much for the love."

George Janko @GeorgeJanko My mom told me that people love my podcast!! Thanks guys!!! 🥹🥳 My mom told me that people love my podcast!! Thanks guys!!! 🥹🥳

He also posted a wholesome status involving his mother and his fan base:

"My mom told me that people love my podcast!! Thanks guys!!!"

"You inspire me and many others" - Fans share their reactions

Fans on twitter expressed their appreciation and support for George Janko's latest project. Here are some of the relevant comments:

Danny @Danny05940932

Sadly I have been delt a bad hand on life but your podcast and inpaulsive help me massively. Big respect to you @GeorgeJanko @GeorgeJanko I have no religion @GeorgeJanko but you inspire me and many others. Keep up what you're doing now and you will go far in life.Sadly I have been delt a bad hand on life but your podcast and inpaulsive help me massively. Big respect to you @GeorgeJanko I have no religion @GeorgeJanko but you inspire me and many others. Keep up what you're doing now and you will go far in life.Sadly I have been delt a bad hand on life but your podcast and inpaulsive help me massively. Big respect to you @GeorgeJanko

SummerFan @RandomFanMan @GeorgeJanko You really got everyone’s hopes up by teasing you were leaving Impaulsive. @GeorgeJanko You really got everyone’s hopes up by teasing you were leaving Impaulsive.

Ross Barr @RossB_0802 @GeorgeJanko Aw man, I keep meaning to check it out! I think it’s a good idea for you to try it out. It’s something new and it could take you down an interesting path in your life. All the best for you’re new Adventure! @GeorgeJanko Aw man, I keep meaning to check it out! I think it’s a good idea for you to try it out. It’s something new and it could take you down an interesting path in your life. All the best for you’re new Adventure! 💙

Francis Cronin @GLOWPUNK @GeorgeJanko Good to see you doing your own thing. See you out there on the stages! Peace @GeorgeJanko Good to see you doing your own thing. See you out there on the stages! Peace

Some fans used it as an opportunity to slate Logan for his recent actions. Here is one such tweet:

Tim Chase @Tim_Chase7 @GeorgeJanko There are obvious advantages to being associated and friends with Logan Paul. It he’s incredibly self centered. To a toxic level. The fact that he’s one of the most conceded content creators speaks volumes because a good portion of them are fairly arrogant as it is @GeorgeJanko There are obvious advantages to being associated and friends with Logan Paul. It he’s incredibly self centered. To a toxic level. The fact that he’s one of the most conceded content creators speaks volumes because a good portion of them are fairly arrogant as it is

Fans continued to express their regards:

Stino @StinoWho @GeorgeJanko George, you’re a gem brother. I’m excited to see self care you discuss in future pods. I don’t normally say please, but please stay consistent. You can be the beacon of positivity in a world of negative darkness. Probably won’t see this but hats off to you. @GeorgeJanko George, you’re a gem brother. I’m excited to see self care you discuss in future pods. I don’t normally say please, but please stay consistent. You can be the beacon of positivity in a world of negative darkness. Probably won’t see this but hats off to you.

Kent Rokela @KentRokela @GeorgeJanko Much better pod than @impaulsive that show has really lost its way and no one likes it anymore. @GeorgeJanko Much better pod than @impaulsive that show has really lost its way and no one likes it anymore.

@Life89Ryan @life89ryan @GeorgeJanko I felt like it was everything you don’t get to be on impaulsive and it was pretty good we’ll spoken didn’t miss a beat funny but not to much funny I thought it would be all gospel and it wasn’t wich is fine but I don’t think just that would be enough … @GeorgeJanko I felt like it was everything you don’t get to be on impaulsive and it was pretty good we’ll spoken didn’t miss a beat funny but not to much funny I thought it would be all gospel and it wasn’t wich is fine but I don’t think just that would be enough …

For those who want a full round down of what went between George Janko and Logan Paul, click here.

