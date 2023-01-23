George Janko explains why he left long-time friend Logan Paul’s ImPaulsive Podcast

YouTube and former Vine star George Janko has started his own podcast, which remains unnamed at the time of writing. Despite this, he revealed that he will not be leaving ImPaulsive.
For those unaware, ImPaulsive is co-hosted by George, along with his long-time friend Logan Paul, a YouTube megastar in the truest sense of the word.
George has been involved in a conflict following Logan Paul's insensitive remarks about the former's religious beliefs. Teasing his departure, George Janko said:
"Logan fired me and we're no longer friends anymore. It kinda s**ks."
Despite his claims, it is quite possible that he made the statement as a joke.
Is George Janko leaving ImPaulsive? Exploring the truth
As stated earlier, George has started his own podcast. His title and thumbnail, which suggested his departure from ImPaulsive, were just clickbait. He assured:
"Obviously guys I'm still on ImPaulsive guys, for any of you guys, that are like, 'Oh, their beef situation, and now he's starting his own, like lane,' I decided to do this less than 20 hours ago."
The 30-year-old has been subject to a recent argument with Logan Paul after the latter made some unsavory remarks about George's faith.
At the time, George responded by stating:
“Genuinely, I know people that hate me that treat me better about my faith than you and you’re my best friend… So one that really hurt me is when you told me that I need to go to the therapist because I believe in Jesus.”
Logan did, however, apologize to George following severe backlash for his comments towards Jesus and his alleged Crypto rug pull. Although George was willing to accept the apology, the entire controversy is water under the bridge.
After creating his own podcast, he posted a couple of tweets thanking his fans for their support. He wrote:
"I was so incredibly nervous dropping a podcast. Thank you so much for the love."
He also posted a wholesome status involving his mother and his fan base:
"My mom told me that people love my podcast!! Thanks guys!!!"
"You inspire me and many others" - Fans share their reactions
