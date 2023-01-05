Logan Paul apologizes to George Janko after making insensitive remarks about his religious beliefs

American YouTube star Logan Paul took to his latest ImPaulsive podcast to apologize to George Janko, his friend and co-host, for making insensitive remarks about his faith.

Paul, who has recently been under the cosh due to his alleged involvement in a Crypto 'rug pull' scam, has faced severe criticism for his comments about Janko's religious beliefs.

For those unaware, Paul, in one of their podcast episodes, used a profane word to describe Jesus Christ. Janko, who is known as a devoted Christian, naturally took offense to it.

However, fans soon started to share the clip, causing further backlash toward Paul. Following the controversy, he admitted that he was at fault in yesterday's podcast episode.

"I made some pretty out-of-line comments": Logan Paul to George Janko

Logan Paul is no stranger when it comes to making rash decisions. Aside from being questioned for his NFT project's collapse and subsequent rug pull, he has been facing a lot of heat due to his unsavory remarks about George Janko's faith.

On yesterday's episode of their podcast, the 27-year-old said:

"If you didn't know, you probably do, I made some pretty out-of-line comments to George about George's beliefs and I'm not gonna say what I said, I'm not even going there again, because I'll tell you why."

He continued:

"The following three weeks have been the hardest period of my f**king life. Buddy, God kicked me in the d**k as hard as he f**king could. As soon as it started happening, I went, 'No way!'"

Paul added that he believed that the "karmic energy of the universe" turned on him due to his caustic words.

What did Logan Paul say?

In an episode of the ImPaulsive podcast, titled Logan Paul Praises Andrew Tate, Slams Liver King For Lying, Warns Paddy The Baddy - IMPAULSIVE #356, Logan Paul made some callous remarks about George Janko's beliefs. While debating over Christianity, he said:

“Jesus Christ f**ks.”

Disgusting behavior from Logan and he needs to learn from this. Logan Paul lost my respect man. Don't you ever disrespect another man's religion. I'm proud that George kept a level head during this conversation.Disgusting behavior from Logan and he needs to learn from this. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Logan Paul lost my respect man. Don't you ever disrespect another man's religion. I'm proud that George kept a level head during this conversation. Disgusting behavior from Logan and he needs to learn from this. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/4YzHucB6QP

Janko, who was visibly offended, calmly retorted:

“Genuinely, I know people that hate me that treat me better about my faith than you and you’re my best friend… So one that really hurt me is when you told me that I need to go to the therapist because I believe in Jesus.”

Paul did not stop there. He went on to remark:

“I just am definitely questioning why we have to perpetuate a belief that is f**king silly. I think it’s a silly practice to engage in and I think it deserves satire.”

Regardless of the controversial statements, Janko and Paul appear to have moved on from the drama. Paul, however, still finds himself in a muddle with his Crypto scam accusations. To read more about this story, click here.

