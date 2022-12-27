YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren took to his live broadcast to give his take on the ongoing controversy involving Logan Paul and his now-abandoned crypto project. For those unaware, Logan was the center of attention in an expository three-part video made by the self-proclaimed internet detective Stephen "Coffeezilla."

The videos documented the creation of a crypto project called CryptoZoo, spearheaded by Logan and his team. However, investors were cheated out of millions of dollars following the project's collapse due to internal conflict among its members.

Speaking about the entire incident, Ludwig stated that he failed to understand why Logan would try to swindle money despite being a multi-millionaire. He said:

“It seems so extra to me”

Ludwig critical of Logan Paul's crypto controversy, believes latter "likes money too much"

Ludwig became the latest addition to a long list of creators to have spoken about the ongoing drama involving Logan Paul and his associates. The latter is yet to formally address the allegations. He did, however, tweet that he would open up on the details of the controversy in an upcoming episode of ImPaulsive on January 3.

Ludwig, in the meantime, has given his take on the situation. He stated:

"I feel like Logan Paul likes money too much. Does he know he's gonna die? He knows that right? He's gonna die. He's already rich. What else do you need? You have like 50 million probably."

(Timestamp: 01:09:42)

He continued:

"All right, you're probably gonna sell Prime and get like 100 million, 200 million. You live in Puerto Rico, so you pay 10 percent income taxes and you take boats back to the United States so you can still work while living there for six months. "

He concluded by adding:

"Why this? It seems so extra to me. I don't get it. I just, I wish I could understand his motivations and why they are so driven by money. 'People are greedy?' I get greed, I just don't get it after you have 10 million dollars or 50 million dollars."

"Logan is exceptionally greedy" - Fans share their reaction to Ludwig's take on crypto scam allegations

Fans were vocal in their opinions regarding Logan Paul's latest controversy. The latter is no stranger when it comes to finding himself in a pickle. Here are some of the relevant reactions from fans:

Fans give their take on the drama (Image via Ludwin Clips YouTube)

The story is covered in much more detail. To read all about the CryptoZoo project and the alleged scam involving millions of dollars, click here.

