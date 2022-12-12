"Watching Ludwig get slapped over and over is so satisfying" - Valkyrae reacts to Ludwig's surprising "Slap-Chessboxing" round against CDawgVA

YouTube streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" took to her Twitter account to share a little banter in light of the recently concluded Slap-Chessboxing event hosted and created by fellow YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren.

The event, which was live-streamed on YouTube, featured some of the biggest names on the platform. During the end of the broadcast, Ludwig revealed that the entire event set him back by a whopping $1.5 million.

Valkyrae comically posted a tweet stating that she enjoyed the sight of Ludwig getting repeatedly slapped by Connor "CDawgVA," during the final round of the event, featuring the two aforementioned creators. Reacting to the smacks, Rachell exclaimed:

"Watching Ludwig get slapped over and over is so satisfying"

Valkyrae and the internet react to Ludwig's Slap-Chessboxing event

Valkyrae, who shares a cordial relationship with Ludwig, decided to take a friendly dig at the latter through a comical tweet. Seeing Ludwig get smacked by Connor during the final few moments of the event prompted the streamer to post her reaction on Twitter.

Following the end of the stream, Ludwig himself was expressive of his reaction. He tagged Connor in his tweet after stating:

"I think you gave me a concussion …@CDawgVA"

CDawgVA, who won the last round of the event, went on to post a picture of himself with the Slap-Chessboxing Championship belt. He posted:

"CAN'T BELIEVE WE GOT THE W"

Valkyrae's sardonic tweet went on to garner a lot of reactions from creators and fans alike. Many jumped in with their meme-worthy comments. Here are some of the notable ones:

What Ludwig said after his event

The Slap-Chessboxing Championship garnered a lot of plaudits for the organization and planning. Ludwig himself said that this was the "hardest" event he and his team have worked on. He declared:

"This was the most and hardest, our team has ever worked on an event. So, thank you to all of the production. JK Production, the Mogul Moves team, the French broadcasters, the Spanish broadcasters, the English broadcasters. The runners, who got people to their seats. The people who showed up in person. Thank you, guys, so f***ing much!"

He also thanked the viewers by stating:

"Thank you to the people who watched online. This was the coolest event I've ever been able to do, and I hope this was worth your time. Every time I do an event, that's it. I just hope that it was worth your time. Thank you all so much..."

The event has already managed to receive over 2.2 million views, just seven hours from going live, making it one of Ludwig's most popular live streams.

