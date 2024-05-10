"While I get sexually harassed, my other co-host is trying to fire me" - George Janko confronts Mike Majlak after leaving Logan Paul's ImPaulsive

YouTuber and podcaster George Janko has finally confronted Mike Majlak after their controversial feud back in November 2022. The duo were co-hosts along with Logan Paul in the popular ImPaulsive podcast. However, after a controversy involving one of the guests, Bobby Lee, and his behavior towards George on that day, the latter left the team.

Yesterday (May 9), George Janko finally came face to face with Mike Majlak. Mike was the guest on George's podcast (The George Janko Show). During their conversation, George stated how he felt cornered during the episode with Bobby Lee. He also alleged that Bobby had "touched" his privates, which made him uncomfortable. He said:

"While I get sexually harassed, my other co-host is trying to fire me."

"Logan makes me apologize" - George Janko finally opens up on why he left ImPaulsive

ImPaulsive has quickly risen to become one of the most popular podcasts in America. Initially featuring three hosts, George Janko, Mike Majlak, and Logan Paul, the show encountered a setback towards the close of 2022 when George departed.

The main reason behind the contention was due to the behavior of Bobby Lee, who appeared as a guest on an episode in November 2022. George was clearly in discomfort during the podcast and eventually departed midway through. Speaking about the ordeal, he said:

"I never had a problem with Bobby Lee. I had a problem with the way that Logan and you were gassing him to keep doing. He started the episode by putting his balls in my face. I let that one go, and then every two seconds he kept grabbing my d*ck."

(Timestamp: 00:45:51)

In the episode following the one featuring Bobby Lee, George in fact, called and apologized to Bobby for leaving the episode. Speaking about this, George said:

"Logan makes me apologize to this man or I don't have a job on ImPaulsive anymore. How f**king crazy is that?"

George also confronted Mike about his behavior during the aftermath of the controversy. He said:

"You said, verbatim, 'It's our fault for not telling you this, but me and Logan should be the only ones talking to guests, you are there only for the boys only episodes.' So while I get sexually harassed, my other co-host is trying to fire me and you're trying to leverage me into being quiet."

Despite the strong words that George Janko shared during this segment, he and Mike Majlak went on to record the rest of the podcast indicating that they have moved past their differences. However, Logan has yet to be publicly seen with George since their fallout.