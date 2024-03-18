Ryan Garcia hits out at George Janko for "discrediting what's happening to the kids" despite alleged evidence reveal

Ryan Garcia is set to return to the boxing ring on April 20th as he challenges Devin Haney for the WBC super lightweight title. While the bout is just over a month away, 'KingRy' has displayed plenty of alarming behavior that has left fans concerned about his well-being and the fight.

The former WBC interim lightweight champion engaged in a back-and-forth with podcaster George Janko, tweeting:

"So I put George Janko in that group chat where he will see the evidence I have ask him to respond"

Janko expressed his love and support for Garcia, stating:

"I love you bro, but we talked about us talking and going through your evidence! I never disagreed with you on the fact that evil existed! Let me know when you can talk in person. We can keep it private or public! I’m here as someone who trusts and loves you! I want to see you succeed and am here for whatever you need!"

Garcia responded:

"So forget the kids that have gone thru this and are going thru this now! Totally discrediting what happening to the kids. Focusing on what happened to me. I know I got raped at two, I know things happened to me I don’t have to show you that shit. There is stuff happening to kids going on right now. That needs to be addressed and I put you in the group chat so you can see such evil exist in the world."

He added:

"Whether you want to believe it or not I love you but I take this a little offensive bc I put you in a group chat with a really credible person who is in the front lines with this. If you cared about me you would want to join this fight with me. God bless I love you"

Check out the tweets between Ryan Garcia and George Janko below:

While Garcia has claimed that he will produce evidence supporting his claims, he has yet to do so. He has, however, insisted that he is still set to face Haney next month.

Jake Sheilds blames Ryan Garcia's recent behavior on marijuana

Ryan Garcia recently shared that he plans to sue the New York State Athletic Commission after they requested for him to take a mental health evaluation ahead of his boxing match with Devin Haney next month. Former Strikeforce middleweight champion Jake Shields cited marijuana as the cause of 'KingRy's behavior, tweeting:

"I'm not defending NSAC, but Ryan Garcia is almost certainly getting manic due to smoking weed This isn't something that I thought wasn't real until I saw it happen to two friends When they stopped smoking, the Mania went away, and when they started again, it returned They get so attached to the weed they will blame it on other things and say they are fine until institutionalized"

Check out Jake Shields' tweet on Ryan Garcia below:

Garcia's recent behavior has brought plenty of concern around the boxing community. Most of the pre-fight chatter around his upcoming title bout has centered on whether he will make it to the fight.