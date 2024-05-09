When Ryan Garcia left Logan Paul amazed by sharing his transformative journey with faith and religion - "The focus he's given me"

Ryan Garcia once left Logan Paul astonished by recounting his transformative path fueled by faith and religious devotion. With a staggering 19 million followers across multiple platforms, 'KingRy' shines as one of boxing's most ascendant prospects. He has distinguished himself through savvy use of social media to promote and express his devout religious convictions.

The 25-year-old Californian has consistently shared his unwavering commitment to Christianity. During an appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast last April, 'KingRy' weighed in on his profound journey of faith:

"As I’ve grown, I’ve come to the faith of Christianity and my belief in Jesus Christ. He died for our sins, and that’s what I hold true to myself."

He continued by elaborating on how his choice to embrace Jesus ignited a passion within him and also mentioned feeling compelled to spread the message of the gospel:

"The peace I felt, the focus he's given me, and the wisdom he's displayed on me. I could scream to the world all day long, Jesus is the answer, which I will because I have such a mind like that, and I came to that conclusion. But it’s also within yourself. You have to search, you have to ask constantly, and that’s how you find out. You have to seek, and then you will find."

Garcia's fervent remarks left 'The Maverick' visibly taken aback, and he described them as "very profound."

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below (0:10):

Garcia has continuously expressed gratitude to god through his social media posts. Additionally, he bears a cross tattooed on his chest and a dove on his left shoulder, which he has explained as symbolic representations of the Holy Spirit guiding him.

Expand Tweet

Apart from that, the former interim WBC lightweight champion consistently opts for 'Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)' by Hillsong UNITED as his entrance music, a deliberate selection that mirrors his faithfulness to his Christian beliefs.

When Ryan Garcia expressed gratitude to Jesus in post-fight interview

Following his triumphant sixth-round knockout victory against Javier Fortuna in July 2022, Ryan Garcia enthusiastically proclaimed his earnest gratitude to god during the post-fight interview and showcased his unwavering appreciation for divine support:

"Before I say anything, I want to look above and thank god, our father in heaven, for all the wisdom he gives me. I want to thank the King of Kings, Jesus Christ. I also want to say that the one thing I want to encourage everyone in this arena is to try and fulfill what God has in store for your life, and that’s what I’m doing right now."

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below: