“Christian families where are you” - Ryan Garcia strongly reacts to rapper Lil Nas X allegedly “disrespecting” Christian beliefs with latest stunt

Ryan Garcia recently criticized rapper Lil Nas X for his 'disrespectful' Christian imagery.

Lil Nas X's latest single J. Christ, in which he portrays himself on a cross, has enraged many online. Garcia, who is very vocal about his Christian beliefs, also took to X (formerly Twitter) to lash out at the rapper.

Garcia expressed his frustration over Lil Nas X's posts, saying:

"Christian family where are you??? As someone Who loves God and Is a Christian I find this one of the most disrespectful and disturbing thing someone can do. Even if you aren't Christian this isn't okay. I wouldn't disrespect someone's belief and I'm hurt and furious at the same time. More so hurt."

Garcia also adopted a kinder approach by advocating Christians to pray for the controversial singer and 'lift him up in prayer.' He wrote:

"Pray for Lil Nas Although it may enrage Christian's what he is doing. We are called to pray for our adversaries. So lift him up in prayer so he can see what he is actually doing. Love God with All your Heart Mind and Soul. Love one another. [hands folded together emoji]"

Garcia later deleted both posts but you can check out the screenshots below:

Ryan Garcia's deleted post. (courtesy Instagram @hollywoodunlocked)

Ryan Garcia's deleted post. (courtesy Instagram @hollywoodunlocked)

Eddie Hearn expresses his disappointment in Ryan Garcia for not fighting Devin Haney

Garcia and Devin Haney teased a potential blockbuster matchup between the two late last year, leading many to believe they would face each other sometime in 2024.

However, Garcia recently announced his intention to take on Rolando Romero instead, and cancelled the much-awaited fight.

Haney's promoter Eddie Hearn expressed his disappointment in Garcia's decision in an interview with Matchroom Boxing. He also insinuated that Floyd Mayweather was to blame after the pair were recently spotted together.

“I mistakenly believed Ryan Garcia was a legacy guy who wanted to fight the top guys for the championship. But I can’t blame him for what he’s doing, he’s taking the easy route to a championship. And now he’s been hanging around with Floyd Mayweather, maybe it was word of advice. I don’t think it’s a terrible decision but I think fans are disappointed.”

Check out his full comments below (10:20):