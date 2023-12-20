Devin Haney confirms ongoing negotiations with Ryan Garcia's team regarding a potential fight

Devin Haney recently confirmed that his team has been in touch with Ryan Garcia's team to discuss a potential fight between the two boxing stars.

Earlier this month, Haney dominated Regis Prograis in his super lightweight debut in San Francisco. After 12 rounds, the 25-year-old American was awarded every single round on the judges' scorecards and got his hand raised via unanimous decision to take home the WBC super lightweight title.

In the aftermath, Ryan Garcia admitted that while Devin Haney's performance impressed him, he didn't think much of the two-division champion's skills. 'KingRy' later took to social media and stated that he wanted to fight 'The Dream' in 2024.

In a recent tweet, Garcia revealed that his team has been in touch with Haney's to discuss a potential bout. He wrote:

"I’ve advised my team to contact team Haney to discuss and make the fight happen between Devin and I #GarciaHaney."

Haney soon confirmed the news and re-tweeted the post, stating:

"These are facts."

Given that both boxers are backed by promoters linked to the same broadcaster, DAZN, it's highly plausible that a Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia bout materializes next year. While Garcia is backed by Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions, Haney shares a close bond with Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing.

Eddie Hearn on a potential Devin Haney vs. Gervonta Davis fight

Eddie Hearn recently opened up about a potential Devin Haney vs. Gervonta Davis fight and revealed some interesting details about exchanged DMs with the 29-year-old American.

As mentioned, Haney is coming off a dominant win over Regis Prograis that saw him become the new WBC super lightweight champion. After his impressive performance, 'The Dream' became the target of several high-profile boxers like Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn.

During a recent interview with Boxing King Media, the Matchroom Boxing frontman opened up about speaking to Gervonta Davis regarding the Haney fight materializing sometime next year and revealed that the 29-year-old seemed uninterested. He said:

"I just wanted to see if there was a chance to discuss that fight [against Davis]. He said, "no"... The reason I approached Gervonta Davis is that I want to make him a massive offer for the Devin Haney fight. But if he's not interested in the fight, or doesn't want to discuss it, I just went back to Bill [Haney] and said, 'This was his response.' I think they're frustrated as well. Talk is talk, but it would be good to have an honest conversation behind closed doors."

