Regis Prograis breaks an unflattering record one-sided loss to a dominant Devin Haney

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis just wrapped up, and ended with the latter on the receiving end of a Haney masterclass, as Prograis landed just 36 punches on his foe. His percentage of punches landed was so low that it set a new record, breaking Edwin De Los Santos' record of 40 punches against Shakur Stevenson.

It was a dominant display from Haney, who is known for being able to neutralize his opponent's offense through clinching and a mastery of fundamentals. However, that was not the case in this bout, as he was far more offensive than usual by landing frequently, and even appearing to land the harder blows.

The win crowned Haney as the WBC super lightweight/junior welterweight champion, rendering him a two-division titleholder. The bout, which ended via unanimous decision, was a much-needed outcome after Haney's controversial result against Vasiliy Lomachenko, who many believed beat him.

Haney, however, has hit back against suggestions that the judges had given him a favorable and unearned result against the Ukrainian phenom. So when he faced Prograis, he fought with a chip on his shoulder, with something to prove, and he did so by authoring what may well be his greatest career performance.

Haney, who isn't known for his punching power, even scored a knockdown in round three, as Prograis looked clueless against the 25-year-old. With the win, Haney extended his undefeated record to 31-0, which will continue to draw comparisons to legendary pugilist Floyd Mayweather Jr., who retired unbeaten.

Is Devin Haney's fight with Regis Prograis tonight his first at junior welterweight?

Devin Haney chased two-division championship status tonight, and was successful in his move up to 140 pounds by defeating Regis Prograis in dominant fashion. In doing so, he captured the WBC junior welterweight champion, which marks Haney's first major honor in the weight class.

In fact, it was Haney's first bout in the division, as he previously spent the majority of his career as a lightweight, while reigning as undisputed champion from June 2022 to August 2023. Meanwhile, the loss for Prograis marks his second career defeat.