“What a top man, what a character” - Eddie Hearn shares heartfelt story of bonding with UFC superstar Conor McGregor 

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn will have his hands full this weekend as a number of his fighters are set to take center stage at the ‘Day of Reckoning’ event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event will be co-headlined by former heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, as they are set to face off with Otto Wallin and Joseph Parker, respectively.

The event can be watched via DAZN pay-per-view and reportedly will cost £19.99 in the UK, $39.99 in the US and Canada, and $21.99 in the rest of the world.

With Joshua standing as arguably the top star in Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom stable, the spotlight will definitely be on the veteran promoter one way or another this weekend.

Today, though, saw Hearn wax lyrical about a fighter who hasn’t been active during 2023 – former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

In a brief interview excerpt posted to X, Hearn had the following to say about ‘The Notorious’:

“He’s the man. Conor McGregor. First met Conor McGregor actually in Boston, at a Katie Taylor fight four or five years ago now, and recently linked up with Forged Irish Stout, one of his brands, at the Katie Taylor-Chantelle Cameron fight in Dublin. What a wild experience, down his pub in Dublin, what a top man, what a character.”

Hearn went on to reveal how close he has become with the Irishman, stating:

“We speak...every week, sometimes most days about boxing, about fights coming up...supports a lot of our fighters, and a massive supporter of Katie Taylor...had his opinion on Dillon Danis against Logan Paul, he was talking to me about (Francis) Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury... massive boxing enthusiast...always got an opinion and we always debate or argue, but he can box. He’s one of the few guys in MMA who can really box.”

Watch Eddie Hearn discuss Conor McGregor below:

Expand Tweet

Eddie Hearn Conor McGregor: Will ‘The Notorious’ be in attendance at the 'Day of Reckoning' event?

This weekend will see the 'Day of Reckoning' boxing event take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua headlines against Otto Wallin.

Judging by his interview excerpt today, Eddie Hearn, who is co-promoting the event, is close friends with UFC superstar Conor McGregor. So will ‘The Notorious’ be in attendance this weekend?

The Irishman’s most recent Instagram posts – which have drawn some curious reactions from fans – suggest he is still in Ireland.

However, that doesn’t mean he won’t be in Riyadh this weekend, and if he does show up in Saudi Arabia, it won’t be his first appearance at one of Joshua’s fights.

Earlier this year, McGregor appeared ringside for the former heavyweight champion’s win over Robert Helenius and was even seen sharing a drink with him after his victory.

Watch a clip of this below: