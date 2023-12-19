Former boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was once caught on camera drinking ringside Conor McGregor.

In August this year, Anthony Joshua went up against Robert Helenius who was stepping in short notice after Dillian Whyte failed a drug test. Despite coming in on short notice, Helenius managed to give Joshua a tough night out before being caught with a thunderous right in the seventh round which knocked him out.

Conor McGregor marked his attendance and his Forged Irish Stout was one of the event's sponsors. Following Joshua's victory, the former UFC champion made sure to offer him a celebratory pint ringside.

Take a look at the clip below:

As of now, Anthony Joshua is set to return to the boxing ring later this weekend. This time around, he will be going up against Otto Wallin, while Deontay Wilder will go up against Joseph Parker on the same card. If 'AJ' and Wilder end up winning their respective fights, we could most likely get to see them fight each other next.

Anthony Joshua has seemingly given up on his dream of becoming an undisputed champion

Becoming an undisputed champion is certainly one of the biggest dreams of any boxer. The same was the case with Anthony Joshua, who tried his best to secure all titles during his first stint as a champion. However, it looks like he has now given up on his dream.

As Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk look set to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis, Joshua believes he does not have enough years left in his boxing career to potentially secure all the titles. During an interview with TNT Sports, he said:

“It won’t happen anymore. I think it’s just the reality. What will happen is that Usyk and Fury are now in a position to compete for the undisputed, and once they compete for the undisputed, the belts will get split up again. And I feel probably it would take me about five to six years to go through and get all the belts, and beat all the independent champions. That will probably take me on to being 40-41, so it’s probably not in my timeframe.”

Hear Joshua's comments in the video below (15:00)