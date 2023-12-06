Deontay Wilder previews "50-50 fight" between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk

Deontay Wilder has weighed in on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' are now slated to fight in February. Originally slated for December 23, that date is now occupied by Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin and Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker. Famously, the heavyweight title clash was postponed due to Fury's fight against Francis Ngannou.

The British boxer emerged with a split-decision victory that night in Saudi Arabia. While that was enough to keep his fight with Usyk alive, it has changed many fans, and boxer's minds about the contest. For his part, 'The Bronze Bomber' still believes the fight is a 50-50.

Deontay Wilder previewed Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk in a recent interview with Instant Casino. There, the former heavyweight champion stated that the Ukrainian's speed with likely be a major, major factor in the bout.

Still, that's not enough for Wilder to pick Usyk to get the victory. In the interview, the former champion stated:

"It's a 50-50 fight, anything can happen. People look at Fury's size as a major advantage but that doesn't necessarily mean nothing because Usyk can stay low to the ground and because Fury's so tall it's going to be difficult to reach down. IIf Usyk can get in and out real fast, I feel speed could be a major factor. For me it's 50-50 and I'm glad it's finally happening so we get all the belts in one place."

'The Cat' seeks out training partners ahead of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk and his team is leaving no stone unturned ahead of their Tyson Fury fight.

While Deontay Wilder and others believe the fight is a 50-50, in terms of odds, 'The Gypsy King' is currently favored to win. The Ukrainian is a substantially smaller man than the British boxer, so it's not exactly shocking.

Partially because of the fact that he's fighting a giant, Usyk has had trouble finding sparring partners. So much so, that the heavyweight champion has put the call out to find new boxers to train with.

Oleksandr Usyk announced the news in a post on X, linking to Ready to Fight. According to the post, boxers will be compensated $400 if they can make the trip out to Spain, and meet all the requirements to box the heavyweight champion.

